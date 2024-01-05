Travis Kelce Approves of Taylor Swift’s BFF Selena Gomez's New Romance With Benny Blanco

The football star double tapped on GQ Sports’ post of Gomez and Blanco cuddled up courtside at the January 3, Lakers game.

The images showed the two Grammy nominated celebs arm-in-arm as they watched the sporting event. Gomez stunned in a large black and white leather jacket, black pants and chrome heeled boots, while Blanco looked dapper in a floral printed coat, cream pants and a cream shirt.