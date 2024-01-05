OK Magazine
Travis Kelce Approves of Taylor Swift's BFF Selena Gomez's New Romance With Benny Blanco

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 5 2024, Published 1:43 p.m. ET

Travis Kelce is supporting girlfriend Taylor Swift’s bestie Selena Gomez!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end displayed his approval for the Disney alum’s new romance with music producer Benny Blanco by liking a post of the duo on Instagram.

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began publicly dating in September 2023.

The football star double tapped on GQ Sports’ post of Gomez and Blanco cuddled up courtside at the January 3, Lakers game.

The images showed the two Grammy nominated celebs arm-in-arm as they watched the sporting event. Gomez stunned in a large black and white leather jacket, black pants and chrome heeled boots, while Blanco looked dapper in a floral printed coat, cream pants and a cream shirt.

Despite Kelce showing his love for the pair, fans dissed Blanco and Gomez in the comments section of the upload.

“I always feel like she never moved on from Justin Bieber 😂,” one person penned, referencing Gomez’s famous ex, while another noted, “I’m gonna be sick.”

selena benny
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez debuted her relationship with Benny Blanco on social media in December 2023.

Another hater added, “When’s the last time u think he showered,” while a fourth said, “If she’s happy but GIRL.”

However, other users gushed over the new couple.

“They look cute together... fr,” one person penned, while another fan stated, “Everyone’s hating but they both look genuinely happy and I’m happy for them.”

“They look so sweet together. Comfortable and at ease with each other ❤️,” a third supporter said.

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift has attended nine Chiefs games to support her new beau.

Travis Kelce

As OK! previously reported, Gomez recently defended her new romance from haters after debuting her relationship on December 7.

One specific comment specifically drew The Wizards of Waverly place actress to anger.

selena benny
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco went to the Lakers game on January 3.

"If I had Selena’s fortune after recording [Only Murders in the Building], I would take a year off. Traveling around the world, meeting new people, new cultures. Selena is very attached to her family, I honestly think this impedes her personal development. Always surrounded by many friends and also by people who speak badly of her," the critic claimed.

Source: OK!

The user continued: "This is a lack of self-love, who doesn't know themselves. I don’t think he’s a bad guy, but he clearly said things in the past to hurt her. You don’t need to stop talking to the guy, but forgive him to the point of dating. I think it’s too much, this is a lack of self-love."

Gomez clapped back at the hater, saying, "Oh sweetheart. I’ve been in therapy since I was 18. I know what’s best for me and I will fight till I get what I deserve/ I appreciate your misguided input but I’m growing."

