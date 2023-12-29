OK Magazine
Selena Gomez Is 'Proud to Be With' Boyfriend Benny Blanco: 'Her Family Absolutely Approves'

Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 29 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

She loves him like a love song.

Selena Gomez is totally glowing after confirming her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco earlier this month.

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez started dating Benny Blanco in June.

Things are going rather smoothly, as the "Single Soon" singer, 31, is "so proud to be with Benny" and "her family absolutely approves," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Gomez and her boyfriend, 35.

"Selena hasn’t been this happy with someone she’s dated in a really long time. They make an adorable couple," the insider continued, as they even went as far as to say the Only Murders in the Building actress is in love.

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Benny Blanco gets along with the Rare Beauty founder's friends.

"They both feel so good that it's all out there in the public," a separate source admitted, revealing Gomez finds Blanco to be "hysterical" and is thrilled he meshes well with all of her friends.

Gomez has been vocal about how amazing she finds Blanco to be, as she jumped to her boyfriend's defense from the moment social media users attempted to question her choice in men.

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez feels 'proud' to be dating the music producer.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum clapped back at a critic after they accused Gomez's new relationship of stemming from a "lack of self-love" by someone "who doesn't know themselves."

"I don’t think he’s a bad guy, but he clearly said things in the past to hurt her. You don’t need to stop talking to the guy, but forgive him to the point of dating. I think it’s too much, this is a lack of self-love," the troll insisted, calling out the time Blanco seemed to snub Gomez in a 2020 interview promoting "Lonely," his collaboration with the Rare Beauty founder's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

"Oh sweetheart. I’ve been in therapy since I was 18. I know what’s best for me and I will fight till I get what I deserve/ I appreciate your misguided input but I’m growing. Don’t feel free to grow with me just know I’m not going to be with a f----boy ever again. Sorry to disappoint," Gomez replied to the hate comment at the beginning of December.

Responding to another social media user, Gomez expressed of Blanco: "He is my absolute everything in my heart. Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end."

Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez's family approves of Benny Blanco.

Gomez confirmed her then-rumored relationship with Blanco after posting a photo of herself leaning against the shoulder of a man later revealed to be the record producer on Thursday, December 7.

An interview with Gomez disclosed that the pair started dating in June, roughly one month before she celebrated her birthday.

Source: OK!

Us Weekly spoke to sources about Gomez and Blanco's relationship.

