Selena Gomez Is 'Proud to Be With' Boyfriend Benny Blanco: 'Her Family Absolutely Approves'

Things are going rather smoothly, as the "Single Soon" singer, 31, is "so proud to be with Benny" and "her family absolutely approves," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Gomez and her boyfriend, 35.

"Selena hasn’t been this happy with someone she’s dated in a really long time. They make an adorable couple," the insider continued, as they even went as far as to say the Only Murders in the Building actress is in love.