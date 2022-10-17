'Plot Twist!': Hailey Bieber & Selena Gomez Break The Internet With Friendly Reunion Photos
Justin Bieber's worlds have collided.
Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez finally destroyed years of rumors of an ongoing feud between the two as they posed for photos together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures second annual gala on Saturday, October 15.
The pair from Justin's past and present not only smiled for the cameras side by side but even shared a heart-warming hug to further prove haters wrong.
Photographer Tyrell Hampton captured the sweet moment between Hailey and Selena and uploaded it to Instagram with the caption, "plot twist" on Sunday, October 16.
Fans quickly flocked to the comments section in an uproar, as many had been convinced the two clashed ever since Hailey allegedly "stole" Justin from Selena during the blurry crossover of their relationships between 2016 to 2018.
"Love watching the reverse of global warming and everybody’s skin clearing from this pic," wrote 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman in a satirical comment on Hampton's post.
"Tyrell just photographed history… this will be ur most iconic pic of the year i fear," stated a fan, while another added, "this will be in history textbooks in 50 years."
The iconic image of the two publicly hanging out together comes just a few weeks after Hailey guest starred on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast to speak her "truth" about rumored drama surrounding Justin's infamous love triangle.
“I would never want to get into a relationship and get engaged and be married to them and think in the back of my mind, ‘I wonder if that was really, like, closed for you,’” confessed Hailey in the Wednesday, September 28, interview. “I know for a fact that we were able to get back together was because it was very much completely closed.”
During the discussion, Cooper had suggested a simple drop of a heart from Selena in Hailey's TikTok comments could resolve everything — except the Rare beauty founder did much more than that in a public announcement to her supporters on Thursday, September 29.
“It’s not fair because no one should ever be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” stated Selena in an Instagram Live after Hailey's social media accounts were being bombarded with harsh comments. “If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means, and that is: Words matter, truly matter.”