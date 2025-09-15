Selena Gomez Sizzles in Plunging Neckline Dress for 2025 Emmys After-Party and Reveals Sweet Gesture From Fiancé Benny Blanco: Photos
Selena Gomez's comedy series Only Murders in the Building didn't receive any awards at the 2025 Emmys, but the actress still felt like a winner thanks to her fiancé, Benny Blanco.
After the awards show ended on the night of Sunday, September 14, the Rare Beauty founder went home to discover her beau had their backyard set up with dozens of gorgeous lit candles.
Benny Blanco's Sweet Gesture for Selena Gomez
"Grateful for all these people forever and always. Came home to a surprise my baby put together ☺️," she captioned photos from the night.
The pictures revealed that the brunette beauty changed into a different outfit for the after-party, as she took several snaps in a sleeveless, light gray dress that featured a plunging neckline by Louis Vuitton. In addition to showing off her outfit, she posed with castmates like Richard Kind and Michael Cyril Creighton.
Selena Gomez's Emmys Photos
The Disney Channel alum also included photos of herself with Blanco on the red carpet and a few at the ceremony with costars Martin Short and Steve Martin.
For the star-studded show, which was hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, Gomez wowed in a red Louis Vuitton gown and walked the carpet with her fiancé.
When Are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Getting Married?
Gomez and the music producer got engaged in 2024 after over a year of dating.
According to a report, the two will tie the knot sometime this month in the Montecito or Santa Barbara area of Southern California. However, it's been said that guests don't even know the exact venue, as an insider claimed they were just told to meet at a location where a bus will transport them to the ceremony.
Inside Their Romance
On a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the bride-to-be raved of wedding planning, "It’s wonderful. I’m very lucky. It’s going well. I'm so excited."
Gomez also confirmed costars Short and Martin were invited to her nuptials and joked the former would be the ring bearer.
While Blanco and Gomez first met when she was 16 and beginning her music career, things didn't turn romantic until recently.
"They say you've probably already met the person that you're gonna spend the rest of your life with… I never believed that s--- until it happened to me," Blanco admitted to InStyle. "And now I get to kiss her. It’s like my own little fairytale I concocted."