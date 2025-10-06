Selena Gomez Posts Gorgeous Photos With Taylor Swift From Her and Benny Blanco's Wedding: 'Blessed to Have You by My Side'
Oct. 6 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Selena Gomez has finally posted photos of Taylor Swift attending her and Benny Blanco's recent wedding!
On Monday, October 6, the new bride uploaded a few pictures and a video from the September 27 festivties to honor her pal's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which debuted on Friday, October 3.
Taylor Swift Gushes Over Selena Gomez's Bridal Look
"In honor of SHOWGIRL .. blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator!" the Disney Channel alum captioned the upload. "I love you @taylorswift forever and always."
The first video showed Swift, 35, recording a video as Gomez, 33, had her veil placed in her hair, with the former raving over Gomez's beauty, "Are you even serious? Oh my God! Look at her! Oh my God!"
In the clip, the "Cruel Summer" vocalist was clad in a sleeveless gold gown that featured floral appliques down the skirt.
The second slide was a cute photo of the girls having drinks and clinking their glasses, giving a better look at Swift's hair, makeup and dress, while the Only Murders in the Building star donned a white slip dress.
The next image appears to be from the wedding party, with the guitarist having switched into a strapless black frock. In the sweet shot, where Gomez was wearing a sequined white look, the girls hugged each other while both rocking red lipstick.
The final slide in the Rare Beauty founder's post was a screenshot of her phone, which revealed she was listening to Swift's new single, "The Fate of Ophelia."
Taylor Swift Made a Speech at Her Pal's Wedding
As OK! reported, an insider revealed Swift made a speech at the nuptials, where she joked "that Selena beat her to the altar, but at least they both have found the loves of their lives." (Swift got engaged to Travis Kelce in August.)
The speech was reportedly "so beautiful" that it left the bride and multiple attendees "crying."
Swift went on to dish about "always having Selena’s back and how they are sisters — and that while Selena may see Taylor as the big sister, Taylor sees Selena as teaching her so much."
Another insider added that the "Karma" crooner "talked about how she and Selena have both been through so much together, both professionally and personally, [and] said that whenever one of them had their hearts broken from failed relationship[s] over the years, they were always there for each other."
The girls first met in 2008, when Gomez was dating Nick Jonas, whose older brother Joe Jonas was in a relationship with the 14-time Grammy winner at the time.