Selena Gomez Quit Social Media As She Was Sick Of Being Compared To Justin Bieber's Girlfriends After Going Through A 'Hard Breakup'
Selena Gomez is getting candid about why she really left social media.
“I never got the chance to go to an actual high school,” the singer, 30, said in a new interview. “The world was my high school for the longest time, and I started getting inundated with information that I didn’t want.”
“I went through a hard time in a breakup, and I didn’t want to see any of the [feedback] — not necessarily about the relationship, but the opinions of me versus [someone] else,” she said, referring to her split from Justin Bieber. “There’d be thousands of really nice comments, but my mind goes straight to the mean one. People can call me ugly or stupid, and I’m like, Whatever. But these people get detailed. They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety … I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time.”
Over time, the Only Murders in the Building star had someone else run her Twitter and Instagram accounts, but she still held onto TikTok.
“I’m kind of a nerd. I love making funny videos. I’ll get recipes and makeup ideas and hair ideas," she said.
“There are wonderful things about social media — connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories,” the star added. “But usually that’s filtered through [for me now]. I created a system. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging.”
Gomez and Bieber dated on and off from 2011 to 2018. The "Baby" singer, 28, eventually married Hailey Bieber.
Since Selena and Justin broke things off right before he dated Hailey, fans pointed out how murky the timeline is.
However, the model, 26, clarified there was no overlap. “If everybody on our side knows what happened, and we’re good, and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that’s fine!” Hailey said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. “That brought me a lot of peace. We know what happened. It is what it is. You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Gomez spoke to Vanity Fair.