Selena Gomez Quit Social Media As She Was Sick Of Being Compared To Justin Bieber's Girlfriends After Going Through A 'Hard Breakup'

Over time, the Only Murders in the Building star had someone else run her Twitter and Instagram accounts, but she still held onto TikTok.

“I’m kind of a nerd. I love making funny videos. I’ll get recipes and makeup ideas and hair ideas," she said.

“There are wonderful things about social media — connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories,” the star added. “But usually that’s filtered through [for me now]. I created a system. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging.”