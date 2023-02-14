Selena Gomez Addresses Hailey Bieber TikTok Drama As Ongoing Love Triangle Tensions Swirl: 'Be Nice To Everyone!'
Selena Gomez wants her fans to "Kill Em with Kindness."
The Only Murders in the Building star took to social media to respond to a TikTok user’s recent analyzation of Hailey Bieber’s since-deleted video that had been rumored to be about Gomez.
"It's ok! I don't let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x,” Gomez, 30, expressed in the comments section of Ellen Acuario’s 30-second clip.
The viral video provided screenshots of recent articles pointing out that the “Calm Down” singer had been “bodyshamed,” before sharing footage of Bieber’s TikTok that she had taken down shortly after posting.
“I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right,” the popular audio sound from the app stated in the background of Bieber and her pals sipping wine.
“Is she for real? Did she really?” Aquaria exclaimed in her video. “I’m not really an avid follower of the situation but isn’t Hailey the one that like, begged Selena to tell off her fans for bullying her? I mean, Hailey’s a b***h.”
“The whole BALDWIN clan needs to go,” the Seattle comedian captioned the clip.
Bieber had previously responded to the drama on another viral video addressing the celebrity feud.
"I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls night and did a random TikTok sound for fun. It’s not directed at anyone," the supermodel continued.
The TikTok tensions come just a few months after the wife of Justin Bieber and his ex-girlfriend had seemingly put their problems aside when after they were photographed together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures annual gala.
When asked about the suspected feud between the two Hollywood hotshots, Gomez said, "it’s not even a thing" in an interview published on Wednesday, November 2.
The "Love You Like a Love Song" vocalist additionally admitted, "It's not a big deal," in regard to the apparent reconciliation snap.
Gomez and Bieber's large fanbases have been at war for years, as many assumed their was an overlap between when the "Sorry" singer officially parted ways with the Disney channel alum in 2016 and was first first romantically linked to the Rhode Beauty founder that same year.