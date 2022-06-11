Hailey Bieber Doting On Husband, Justin Bieber, Following Singer's Shocking Diagnosis: Source

FROM PREGNANCY TO TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP RUMORS, HAILEY BIEBER BEGS CRITICS TO 'LEAVE ME ALONE': 'BE MISERABLE SOMEWHERE ELSE'

"As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move," he continued while demonstrating the lack of movement on the right side of his face by attempting to blink and smile. "So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them."

"This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously my body is telling me I gotta slow down," he admitted, before telling his fans he hopes that they understand why he won't be able to perform for a little while. "We don't know how much time it's gonna be, but it's gonna be...it's gonna be okay."