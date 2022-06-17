Prior to walking down the aisle, everything almost came to an unexpected halt, as ex-husband Jason Alexander barged onto her property to crash the bash. Thankfully, no one was hurt, and police were able to apprehend him quickly.

A Page Six source said the "Drive Me Crazy" crooner was "shaken" by the incident, but she didn't let it get her down. Alexander was placed behind bars and charged with a stalking felony, as well as misdemeanor counts of trespassing and refusing to leave private property, battery and vandalism.

Spears and her new 28-year-old husband were also granted a restraining order.