A Night To Remember! Selena Gomez Dishes On Britney Spears' 'Beautiful' Wedding
Here comes ... the bride's guests! When Selena Gomez appeared on the Thursday, June 16, episode of Jimmy Kimmel's talk show, she and Martin Short were supposed to give the scoop on season 2 of their hit series Only Murders in the Building — but the comedian was more excited to ask the 29-year-old actress what it was like to attend Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's June 9 nuptials.
"A Thursday wedding … doesn’t that usually indicate that the bride and groom are trying to get a discount?" Kimmel quipped, to which the Disney Channel alum laughed and replied, "I wouldn't know."
Gomez shared she's "really happy for" the mom-of-two, 40, and revealed they munched on "finger foods" throughout the "beautiful" festivities.
The talk show host then brought up the viral photo of the "Come and Get It" singer at the party, where she posed alongside Spears, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Madonna and designer Donatella Versace, who made the bride's gown.
He called the snap — in which Gomez wore a royal blue jumpsuit — an "iconic" group of women.
JUSTIN BIEBER & SELENA GOMEZ, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE & BRITNEY SPEARS, MORE! A LOOK BACK ON CELEBRITY TEENAGED ROMANCES: PHOTOS
Spears has uploaded a bunch of videos and photos from her big day, and afterwards, she admitted to being "so nervous" that she "had a panic attack." Luckily, she was able to pull herself together.
"The crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic," she declared. "The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better 🎉 !!!"
Prior to walking down the aisle, everything almost came to an unexpected halt, as ex-husband Jason Alexander barged onto her property to crash the bash. Thankfully, no one was hurt, and police were able to apprehend him quickly.
A Page Six source said the "Drive Me Crazy" crooner was "shaken" by the incident, but she didn't let it get her down. Alexander was placed behind bars and charged with a stalking felony, as well as misdemeanor counts of trespassing and refusing to leave private property, battery and vandalism.
Spears and her new 28-year-old husband were also granted a restraining order.