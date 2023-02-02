Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Natural Beauty In Fresh-Faced New Selfies

This comes as Gomez continues to spark rumors of romance with The Chainsmokers band member Drew Taggart after being spotted out and about with the musician several times over the past few weeks.

On Sunday, January 15, she was seen kissing Taggart at a bowling alley, and on Saturday, January 21, the duo were photographed holding hands in New York City.

"They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs," an insider noted at the time, revealing the pair were "very casual and low-key" about their budding relationship.

An eyewitness also alleged that they also saw Gomez and Taggart "making out" and acting "so affectionate" towards each other in a mid-January outing.