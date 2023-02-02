Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Natural Beauty In Fresh-Faced New Selfies
A natural beauty! Selena Gomez took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 1, to share several gorgeous, no-makeup snapshots.
In the first picture, simply captioned "Me," the Only Murders in the Building star sported a royal blue sweatshirt as her dark, wavy locks hung loosely around her face.
Gomez cupped her chin in the hand in the second snap, flaunting her semi-colon tattoo inked on the side of her wrist.
The third photo appeared to have been taken on a different day — or at least in a different outfit. The fresh-faced Wizards of Waverly Place actress looked quiet and contemplative as she stared out of a window in a black hoodie on a rainy day.
Fans flocked to the comments section to gush over how drop dead gorgeous the "Love You Like a Love Song" singer looked in her most recent carousel of snaps.
"not to be dramatic or anything but i would do absolutely anything for you !" one Instagram user wrote, with another adding, "Who else be loving those curls? 🥰"
This comes as Gomez continues to spark rumors of romance with The Chainsmokers band member Drew Taggart after being spotted out and about with the musician several times over the past few weeks.
On Sunday, January 15, she was seen kissing Taggart at a bowling alley, and on Saturday, January 21, the duo were photographed holding hands in New York City.
"They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs," an insider noted at the time, revealing the pair were "very casual and low-key" about their budding relationship.
An eyewitness also alleged that they also saw Gomez and Taggart "making out" and acting "so affectionate" towards each other in a mid-January outing.
However, Gomez attempted to shoot down the claims that their romance was heating up — or existed to begin with — when she declared: "I like being alone too much. #iamsingle" in a since-deleted Instagram Story shared earlier this month.
It was only up for a matter of moments before the 30-year-old removed the post from her account.