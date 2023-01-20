OK Magazine
Selena Gomez Shuts Down Drew Taggart Romance Rumors: 'I Am Single'

selena gomez single drew taggart romance rumors pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 20 2023, Published 1:03 p.m. ET

It appears Selena Gomez doesn't love Drew Taggart like a love song, baby.

The 30-year-old took to social media on Thursday, January 19, with a since-deleted Instagram Story to seemingly debunk multiple rumors she was dating The Chainsmokers DJ.

selena gomez single drew taggart romance rumors
"I like being alone too much," Gomez declared alongside a black-and-white photo of a cloudy sky and the head of an unidentified man standing in front of what appeared to be a mountainous landscape.

"#iamsingle," the "Calm Down" vocalist added in small text at the bottom corner of the photo — which Gomez only left on her profile for a matter of moments.

The Only Murders in the Building star confirmed her relationship status just a few days after a source claimed Gomez and Taggart were Hollywood's newest couple, as OK! previously reported.

"They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs," the insider spilled on Monday, January 15, noting the relationship was "very casual and low-key."

selena gomez single drew taggart romance rumors
MORE ON:
Selena Gomez
The source even confessed Gomez and Taggart loved to spend time together and participate in fun activities, such as going "bowling and to the movies.

Following news of the potential new pair, photos were leaked of the Rare Beauty founder and the EDM musician packing on the PDA at The Gutter bowling alley in New York City on Sunday, January 15.

Source: OK!
An eyewitness at the venue spotted Gomez and Taggart "making out," with the "Lose You to Love Me" singer seeming "so affectionate" toward the 33-year-old that she could "hardly keep her hands off of him."

They were "having a lot of fun together," the insider noted, adding, "there was also a group of young girls that went up for pictures from her shortly after and a man getting an autograph."

selena gomez single drew taggart romance rumors
While it remains unclear whether Gomez and Taggart have some sort of romantic chemistry sizzling behind the spotlight, the brunette bombshell is still single and ready to mingle — at least for now.

"Since I don’t really want to try the dating apps, I just want to put it in the universe that I’m manifesting love. But at this point, I would take anyone," the A-list star quipped during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue in May 2022.

