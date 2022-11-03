Selena Gomez Says Splitting From Justin Bieber Was 'The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me'

“Everything was so public. I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of,” she said in the flick. “But then I just moved past it. I wasn’t afraid anymore.”

The "Lose You to Love Me" songstress dated the Canada native, 28, on and off until 2015 when they took a break. The former flames got back together but decided to part ways for good in 2018.

Fortunately, it seems like Gomez doesn't have any ill will toward Bieber.

“I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of a hand, it was really confusing,” she shared. “But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”