Selena Gomez Says Splitting From Justin Bieber Was 'The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me'
Selena Gomez is not looking back at the past — instead, she is fully moving forward, especially when it comes to her relationship with Justin Bieber.
The singer, 30, reflected on her prior romance in her new documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which premieres on Friday, November 4, however, she never acknowledges Bieber by name.
“Everything was so public. I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of,” she said in the flick. “But then I just moved past it. I wasn’t afraid anymore.”
The "Lose You to Love Me" songstress dated the Canada native, 28, on and off until 2015 when they took a break. The former flames got back together but decided to part ways for good in 2018.
Fortunately, it seems like Gomez doesn't have any ill will toward Bieber.
“I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of a hand, it was really confusing,” she shared. “But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”
Bieber later went on to propose to Hailey Bieber in 2019 — but the now-married couple and Gomez recently made headlines when Hailey made it clear that she and the Disney Channel alum have no beef with one another. "It's all respect. It's all love," the model stated during the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
For her part, Gomez said, “It’s not fair because no one should ever be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen."
The ladies then broke the internet — once again — when they posed for a photo at an event. In Gomez's mind, the viral moment didn't need to happen.
"Yeah, it's not a big deal," the star told Vulture. "It's not even a thing."