Selena Gomez Keeps It Real With Stoic Selfie Following Her Viral Chris Brown Reaction at the VMAs
Selena Gomez won't let the haters stop her from showing off how gorgeous she is with a few stunning selfies.
On Tuesday, September 19, the "Single Soon" singer blessed her 429 million Instagram followers with a series of snapshots embracing both her natural beauty and resting facial features — just one week after her expressive reactions at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards went viral on social media.
In one of the selfies, Gomez was makeup-free while sporting a precious pout and a messy, natural hairdo.
The caption-free post was quickly flooded with supportive comments, as fans and friends of the Only Murders in the Building star gushed over the 31-year-old's flawless features.
"Okay NATURAL BEAUTY I see you," one fan wrote, while another asked, "omg are you real?"
A few hours earlier, Gomez uploaded a selfie featuring her VMAs vibrant purple after-party ensemble — which she wore to The Ned NoMad in New York City alongside her best friend Taylor Swift and other guests.
This time, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum wore a full-face of glam, gold earrings, a dainty gold beaded necklace and flaunted her cleavage, as she was seemingly feeling herself for the A-list occasion.
Later Tuesday morning, Gomez dropped yet another all-natural selfie — this time wearing a white scoop neck tank top and showing off her semicolon tattoo, which she had done as a symbol of mental health awareness and suicide prevention following her executive producer role on the 2017 Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.
Aside from uploading an abundance of self-taken snaps, Gomez also shared photo booth pictures of herself making numerous silly faces alongside two of her friends.
Gomez's Instagram streak of selfies comes after her facial expressions became one of the main talking points surrounding the live MTV awards show on Tuesday, September 12.
One reaction in particular virally spread across social media platforms, as Gomez looked disgusted upon mention of Chris Brown's name when a voiceover was reading the nominees for Best R&B.
As "How Does It Feel" by Chloe Bailey featuring Chris Brown was named to be in the running for the award — which was eventually presented to SZA for the production of her "Shirt" music video — Gomez scrunched her nose and pouted her lips, visibly portraying her disapproval of the "Under the Influence" singer after he physically assaulted Rihanna before the 2009 Grammys.
In addition to the face she made after the mere mention of Brown's name, many viewers pointed out Gomez's concerned reaction to Olivia Rodrigo's on-stage antics, as well as her excited reaction to SZA being announced the winner of the award for Best R&B and her sigh of disappointment when she realized the "Kill Bill" singer wasn't in attendance to accept her Moonman on stage.
Following the awards show, Gomez was admittedly upset with the amount of memes and comments that quickly spread of the "Calm Down" vocalist's reactions.
"I will never be a meme again. I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much Love," the Spring Breakers actress wrote on her Instagram Story during the early hours of the morning after her VMAs appearance.