Selena Gomez Jokes She Looks 'Constipated' While Hugging 'Stunning' Best Friend Taylor Swift: 'Typical'
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are one of the most iconic best friend duos!
On Tuesday night, September 12, the two A-list singers joined forces at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., where they adorably cheered each other on all night long.
Gomez looked absolutely breathtaking in a dazzling red design, though she couldn't help but poke fun at herself after a candid photo captured her making a funny face while she hugged Swift at one point during the exciting evening.
"She looks stunning. I look constipated," the "Calm Down" singer jokingly wrote alongside a picture of the "Love Story" vocalist smiling from ear to ear while looking down at her bestie.
"Typical," Gomez added of the caught-off-guard moment.
The hilarious photo-op wasn't even the close pals' best moment of the night, as Swift warmed hearts around the world when she sweetly cheered Gomez on while the Wizards of Waverly Place star gave a speech after accepting an award for best Afrobeats alongside Nigerian singer and rapper Rema for their song "Calm Down."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
After Rema took the mic to accept the award and express gratitude for the support he's received, he called on Gomez to say a few words.
The Only Murders in the Building actress looked a bit hesitant to step up for a speech, however, the entire crowd cheered her on — including Swift, who could be seen saying "let's go" while giving Gomez a standing ovation.
As Gomez and Rema walked off the stage, Swift went ballistic applauding her best friend, mouthing "I love you" and blowing a kiss to the "Single Soon" singer.
After the show, Gomez and Swift both kept the vibes going, attending a VMAs after-party at The Ned NoMad in New York City to celebrate their night of big wins.
The "Lose You to Love Me" singer switched out of her red Oscar de la Renta floral-patterned beaded dress into a vibrant purple satin corset mini-dress, while Swift opted for a stylish denim corset design after attending the awards show in a Versace dress featuring an asymmetric neckline.