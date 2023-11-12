Selena Gomez 'Wary' About Taylor Swift's New Romance With Travis Kelce: 'She's Going to Be Protective'
Too good to be true?
According to a recent source, Selena Gomez has not been so supportive of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s fast-moving romance.
“Selena is wary of the whole thing,” the source spilled, adding that the Disney alum believes the NFL star will break her best friend’s heart. “Selena doesn’t want to be mean or negative, but she’s just not sure about Travis.”
Apparently, Gomez even approached the pop sensation about the touchy subject while at a two-hour meal in October.
“Selena is Taylor’s best friend, so she brought up her concerns over dinner,” the insider noted. “She wants to make sure Taylor is aware of how bonkers this all looks. She wants Taylor to see things from a different perspective and talk to her about how this romance started and where it could possibly go.”
According to the source, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer even brought up the athlete’s 2016 reality TV show titled, Catching Kelce, which famously showed the Chief’s tight end dating 50 women.
“She and Taylor are closer than sisters,” the insider added. “She’s going to be protective of her no matter what.”
While Gomez and Swift may be hitting a bump in their friendship, Francia Raísa, who previously donated a kidney to Gomez in 2017, spoke about her relationship with the actress after the duo didn’t speak for a year.
"I was really surprised when she posted me on her birthday this past year, and I was like, 'She's trying.' I never wanted to talk about our friendship, and I would always say, 'There's no beef!' At the time, I was like, 'Oh, I could have said feud or we're not fighting, but then beef went everywhere.' When I did Josh Peck's podcast in August, they set me up, and I said, 'Guys, there's no beef! Let's talk about that.' The next day it was everywhere," Raísa exclusively told OK!.
"Coincidentally, Selena and I had dinner for the first time a week after our birthdays, and I told her everything. The first thing I said was, 'Look, I don't know who started this rumor that you went to rehab because I got mad,' but then she goes, 'That's a rumor?' I was like, 'Let me tell you about the last six years of my life!' I even showed her the 'no beef, just salsa' headline and my idea. I was like, 'I am going to make merchandise and we're going to take a picture,' and she goes, 'Absolutely. I love this. I can't wait,'" she explained of their reunion. "I don't know how this all happened, but I am happy about it!"
"Do I have a guard up? Absolutely. Have I told her? Absolutely. Does she get it? Of course. She doesn't blame me and vice versa. I'm sure she has her guard up with me too. At that dinner, I was like, 'You just turned 31, and things will change.' I am the 35-year-old version of me, and you don't know me anymore because we hadn't really hung out since I was 29, so I was like, 'We're going to start to get to know each other again.' The trust is always there and that is always going to be there," she continued.
"It's like with sisters. You guys fight and the next day you're fine. At the end of the day, we're family and there's this unconditional love and trust there. We still have to build a real friendship again, but the love is there. As soon as we hashed things out, she was telling me all the things and I was telling her all the things — but that will stay between us!" she concluded.
