Selena Gomez 'Wary' About Taylor Swift's New Romance With Travis Kelce: 'She's Going to Be Protective'

"Do I have a guard up? Absolutely. Have I told her? Absolutely. Does she get it? Of course. She doesn't blame me and vice versa. I'm sure she has her guard up with me too. At that dinner, I was like, 'You just turned 31, and things will change.' I am the 35-year-old version of me, and you don't know me anymore because we hadn't really hung out since I was 29, so I was like, 'We're going to start to get to know each other again.' The trust is always there and that is always going to be there," she continued.

"It's like with sisters. You guys fight and the next day you're fine. At the end of the day, we're family and there's this unconditional love and trust there. We still have to build a real friendship again, but the love is there. As soon as we hashed things out, she was telling me all the things and I was telling her all the things — but that will stay between us!" she concluded.