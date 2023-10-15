Selena Gomez 'Is in a Really Good Place' After Going Through Justin Bieber Split and Dealing With Mental Health Issues
Living her best life!
According to a recent source, Selena Gomez is doing well despite the turmoil she has experienced over the last several years.
“Selena is in a really good place,” an insider spilled. “She’s happy and healthy and feeling stronger than she has in years.”’
The 31-year-old has had a tough decade. In 2016, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum was forced to cancel the remaining dates of her Revival Tour due to mental health struggles. The star was also diagnosed with lupus, which led to a kidney transplant in 2017.
Then in 2018, Gomez and her on-again, off-again boyfriend of eight years, Justin Bieber, called it quits. Just a few months later, the pop heartthrob said “I do” to Hailey Bieber.
In 2020, while speaking with Miley Cyrus, she also revealed that she has bipolar disorder, and in her 2022 documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, she discussed her debilitating anxiety and depression.
However, the source assured the outlet that Gomez is now working on herself and determining what’s best for her future.
“Selena’s attitude is, ‘I want to be happy,’” the source said. “She’s not ashamed of who she is and she’s not afraid to talk about what she’s been through.”
The singer, who is the most followed person on Instagram, has been overwhelmed by the support she has received from her fans.
“Selena didn’t set out to be a role model,” the insider added. “She’s incredibly humbled that fans see her that way.”
As OK! previously reported, Gomez recently opened up about this difficult time in her life during an interview with Fast Company.
"I had just gotten my heart broken. I didn't need to see what everyone was doing," she said of leaving social media after her 2018 breakup. "Then there were those moments of not feeling positive about how I looked because of what I'd see on Instagram. 'Wow, I wish my body looked like that.'"
Gomez then discussed why she waited to disclose her bipolar diagnosis to the world.
"I wanted there to be a conversation started," the “Lose You to Love Me” vocalist expressed. "I wasn't ashamed, and I wanted it to lead to something healing."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I grew up being a people pleaser," she explained. "I had a responsibility at a very young age, young people were looking up to me. I didn't know who I was. Having that responsibility would make me walk on eggshells a lot. I thought maybe it would be damaging to tell people who I am. It started to become a threat that freaked me out. Well, if you're not right, then you can't work."
Star reported on the source’s comments.