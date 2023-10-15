OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Selena Gomez
OK LogoNEWS

Selena Gomez 'Is in a Really Good Place' After Going Through Justin Bieber Split and Dealing With Mental Health Issues

selena gomez
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 15 2023, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Living her best life!

According to a recent source, Selena Gomez is doing well despite the turmoil she has experienced over the last several years.

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez justin bieber
Source: mega

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated off and on from 2011-2018.

“Selena is in a really good place,” an insider spilled. “She’s happy and healthy and feeling stronger than she has in years.”’

The 31-year-old has had a tough decade. In 2016, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum was forced to cancel the remaining dates of her Revival Tour due to mental health struggles. The star was also diagnosed with lupus, which led to a kidney transplant in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

Then in 2018, Gomez and her on-again, off-again boyfriend of eight years, Justin Bieber, called it quits. Just a few months later, the pop heartthrob said “I do” to Hailey Bieber.

In 2020, while speaking with Miley Cyrus, she also revealed that she has bipolar disorder, and in her 2022 documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, she discussed her debilitating anxiety and depression.

selena gomez
Source: mega

Selena Gomez was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the source assured the outlet that Gomez is now working on herself and determining what’s best for her future.

“Selena’s attitude is, ‘I want to be happy,’” the source said. “She’s not ashamed of who she is and she’s not afraid to talk about what she’s been through.”

The singer, who is the most followed person on Instagram, has been overwhelmed by the support she has received from her fans.

“Selena didn’t set out to be a role model,” the insider added. “She’s incredibly humbled that fans see her that way.”

selena gomez a
Source: mega

Selena Gomez is well known for her role as Alex Russo in 'Wizards of Waverly Place.'

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Gomez recently opened up about this difficult time in her life during an interview with Fast Company.

"I had just gotten my heart broken. I didn't need to see what everyone was doing," she said of leaving social media after her 2018 breakup. "Then there were those moments of not feeling positive about how I looked because of what I'd see on Instagram. 'Wow, I wish my body looked like that.'"

MORE ON:
Selena Gomez
selena gomez
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez recently released her single 'Single Soon.'

Article continues below advertisement

Gomez then discussed why she waited to disclose her bipolar diagnosis to the world.

"I wanted there to be a conversation started," the “Lose You to Love Me” vocalist expressed. "I wasn't ashamed, and I wanted it to lead to something healing."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I grew up being a people pleaser," she explained. "I had a responsibility at a very young age, young people were looking up to me. I didn't know who I was. Having that responsibility would make me walk on eggshells a lot. I thought maybe it would be damaging to tell people who I am. It started to become a threat that freaked me out. Well, if you're not right, then you can't work."

Star reported on the source’s comments.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.