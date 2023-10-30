OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Angers Selena Gomez Fans After She Teases New Song Title 'Hate You to Like Me': 'So Passive Aggressive'

britney spears shade selena gomez new song title
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 30 2023, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Did she do it again? Britney Spears appeared to throw shade at Selena Gomez for a second time after she teased the title of a potential new song called "Hate You to Like Me."

The Princess of Pop, 41, took to Instagram on Sunday, October 29, with the announcement that she's been working on a new track, and she seemed to know she'd leave people bothered by the choice of words she picked for the title.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears shade selena gomez new song title
Source: MEGA

The title of Britney Spears' potential new song 'Hate You to Like Me' is drastically similar to Selena Gomez's 'Lose You to Love Me.'

"I wrote a new song!!! Hate you to like me!!!" Spears captioned a throwback photo of herself from her 2001 "Overprotected" music video before drawing attention to the song title's similarity to Gomez's 2020 hit tune "Lose You to Love Me."

"No beef with anyone … just being a narcissist in a claimed, self-entitled way!!!" she snubbed, noting, "it’s to accumulate interest by giving ego with my eyes closed because I hear important people do that these days 🎯😉."

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears shade selena gomez new song title
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez's fans didn't appreciate Britney Spears' apparent subtle snub of the actress.

Gomez's large fan base quickly grew angry by Spears' post and flocked to X (formerly named Twitter) to express their disapproval.

"Britney Spears is so passive aggressive with Selena Gomez 'cause she sees glimpses of herself in her 😭," one supporter of the "Single Soon" singer suggested, claiming, "she became extremely mad and weird toward her after her newlywed husband hit on Selena!?!?!?"

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears shade selena gomez new song title
Source: @samasghari/Instagram

Social media users were convinced Sam Asghari tried to 'hit on' Selena Gomez during his and Britney Spears' wedding in June 2022.

"At the wedding?!?!?!" they continued, referencing Gomez's attendance at Spears and her estranged husband Sam Asghari's June 2022 wedding ceremony — where social media users have speculated that the aspiring actor, 29, tried to flirt with the Only Murders in the Building actress, 31, during his own union to the "Toxic" vocalist.

"I promise Selena didn't want Sam. Britney is [very] weird for that," the fan concluded, while a second person wrote, "Britney Spears can’t enjoy her memoir and all the praise she’s getting… she just had to find a way to insult Selena somehow."

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Just one month after her wedding last year, Spears admitted seeing Gomez was a "surprise" as she had "no idea" the Wizards of Waverly Place alum was invited.

"I had no idea!!! I was SO HAPPY!!!" the "Circus" hitmaker said at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears shade selena gomez new song title
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears claimed she had 'no idea' Selena Gomez was coming to her wedding.

"She told me 'I just want you to be happy' three times," Spears revealed of the kind words Gomez told her. "It was so cool she was able to get to me and share her thoughts."

Despite possible tension stemming from her wedding day, Spears — who split from Asghari in August — was previously accused of shading Gomez's “Ice Cream” music video with BLACKPINK, as well as her 2016 speech telling young girls she "didn’t want to see [their] bodies" on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"They say 'This is NOT something I would do' yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream!!!!" Spears captioned a post roughly one year ago. "So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don’t be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams…"

After facing backlash, Spears insisted the post "had nothing to do with anyone specific at all."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.