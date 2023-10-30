Britney Spears Angers Selena Gomez Fans After She Teases New Song Title 'Hate You to Like Me': 'So Passive Aggressive'

Did she do it again? Britney Spears appeared to throw shade at Selena Gomez for a second time after she teased the title of a potential new song called "Hate You to Like Me."

The Princess of Pop, 41, took to Instagram on Sunday, October 29, with the announcement that she's been working on a new track, and she seemed to know she'd leave people bothered by the choice of words she picked for the title.