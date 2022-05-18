Self Tanner: Everything You Need To Know For The Perfect Summer Glow — Get The Look

Although you may not need a formal appointment for self-tanning, deciding when you want to apply the product is a seemingly crucial step in the bronzing process, allowing for enough time to prep the skin.

"The best advice for every client is to exfoliate your entire body the day/evening before or first thing in the morning if your treatment is later that evening," self-tanning expert and St. Tropez ambassador ​​Sophie Evans recently explained to Town & Country.

While Evans asserted "you can exfoliate immediately before having a spray tan if the correct [oil-free] product is used," celebrity spray-tan artist Isabel Alysa seemingly takes a more conservative approach, advising that tanners prep at least 24 hours before applying product.

"I think one of the biggest mistake people make is that they exfoliate right before their appointments or they'll take a shower with lots of soaps," Alysa told E! News. "You should be exfoliating and preparing your skin 24 to 48 hours in advance and that also includes shaving. The number one cause for streaks in any spray tan or self-tanning application is the razor residue that was leftover from shaving right beforehand. You shouldn't shave right before tanning."

The reason for this, she said, comes down to how these steps impact pore size and therefore, the way the tanning solution will settle into the skin.

"You need to do all your skin preparation the day before because if you do not, your pores are wide open," she continued. "Sometimes, if you shower and exfoliate right before your spray tanning or self-tanning appointment, the chances are the self-tan or spray tan will not achieve its dark color because your pores are wide open."

While it may be best to save the shaving and exfoliating for the day before, there are still steps you can take on tan day — namely, steering clear of any creams, lotions, perfumes and other oil-based products that can interfere with absorption.