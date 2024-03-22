Natalie Portman Is 'Struggling Emotionally' After Sad Split From Benjamin Millepied: 'She’s Totally Destroyed'
It's been a long time since Natalie Portman was single — about 15 years to be exact — and she's having a tough time.
A source recently revealed how Portman has been handling her shocking split from ex-husband Benjamin Millepied, whom the actress finalized her divorce from earlier this month after nearly 12 years of marriage.
"She’s struggling emotionally, so she’s enlisted the help of a top professional divorce coach to try to lift her spirits," an insider spilled to a news publication around eight months after Portman quietly filed for divorce from Millepied amid rumors he was having an affair with 25-year-old Camille Etienne.
"She wasn’t prepared for this breakup at all and has been totally destroyed by it. She was the one who wanted the divorce, but that was only after Benjamin betrayed her," the confidante continued regarding Millepied's alleged infidelity. "She’s now trying to pick up the pieces and has hired a coach who specializes in divorce to help her through."
The source shared: "They’re doing everything from helping her improve her communication with Benjamin so they can co-parent the best way possible going forward, to helping her work through the emotional turmoil, to creating an action plan for building her new single life. Her coach is very expensive — Natalie is spending something like $10K a month. But she says it’s worth it because she has someone guiding her through the most difficult time of her life."
As OK! previously reported, her and Millepied's son, Aleph, 12, and their daughter, Amalia, 7, remaining happy throughout their parents' separation is one of Portman's biggest concerns.
"It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it," a friend of the Black Swan star shared at the time news broke about the exes' split.
The insider added: "Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work."
"Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children. She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important," the confidante concluded.
Many were shocked to learn Portman and the French choreographer's union had legally been dissolved after the May December actress somehow managed to keep her divorce filing under the radar until the split was settled for good.
Suspicions swirled about their marital demise last year, however, as fans noticed Portman slipped off her wedding ring right around the same time Millepied's alleged extramarital relationship came to light.
