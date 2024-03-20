OK Magazine
'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn's Husband Arrested for Assault With a Deadly Weapon While in His Bathrobe

christine pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 20 2024, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn's husband, Christian Dumontet, was arrested while in his bathrobe on Tuesday, March 19, near his Los Angeles home for a shocking domestic incident involving their 2-year-old child.

selling sunset star christine quinn husband arrested pp
Source: MEGA

Christine Quinn appeared on 'Selling Sunset.'

New photos showed Dumontet cuffed and being escorted from his residence in a bathrobe while barefoot. At least two cop cars were spotted at the address before he was taken to jail.

According to police reports, Quinn informed authorities that her husband had thrown a bag containing glass at her, which unfortunately ended up hitting their 2-year-old child.

Source: OK!
Fortunately, according to TMZ, the child did not sustain severe injuries and was promptly attended to at the scene. Medical assistance was provided by an ambulance.

Dumontet was taken into custody on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, which is classified as a felony offense. Bail has been set at $30,000, with legal proceedings already underway.

Selling Sunset
christine quinn selling sunset contract
Source: MEGA

Christina's husband allegedly threw a bag filled with glass.

Christine and Christian have been married since 2019 and have both been featured on Selling Sunset. However, his involvement on-camera has been minimal as he mostly worked behind the scenes. Their December wedding was considered a huge high point on the show at the time. No drama was ever captured between the couple on camera.

The two share a son, also named Christian.

The real estate star left the hit show in 2022.

christine quinn disinvited selling sunset
Source: MEGA

Christine Quinn and Christian Dumontet have been married since 2019.

As OK! previously reported, Christine has recently called out the show backing up Million Dollar Listings Los Angeles star Josh Flagg's claim that the brokers on the Netflix series are not real estate agents. He suggested no one on the show actually obtained a legitimate license.

"I was expecting to see a show about real estate, but apparently none of these people have licenses," the Bravo star alleged in a video shared to his Instagram of him watching moments from the rival reality series along with the caption, "If you'd like to watch a real estate show with licensed agents, make sure to watch last nights episode of MDLLA on @peacock."

The 37-year-old added one more element of shade, stating, "If you want to watch actors pretend to be agents, tune into my newest YT video (Link in bio) where I review Selling Sunset. @estatemediala."

