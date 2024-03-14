Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Reach 'Final Step' of Divorce Litigation 7 Years After Actress Filed to End Their Marriage
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's harsh split should soon be settled at last!
The former spouses are nearing the end of their bitter, drawn-out divorce battle more than seven years after the Maleficent actress first filed to legally end their marriage in September 2016.
"The negotiation process was agonizing, but the financial docs were filed in the last couple of weeks," a source spilled to a news publication of Pitt and Jolie's settlement, noting, "Brad just wants to move on with his life, and this final step symbolizes relief and a definitive end to their relationship."
Part of the reason Pitt can't wait to leave his divorce from Jolie in the rearview has to do with the future he sees with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, whom he started dating in 2022.
"Many of Brad’s friends have met Ines and think she’s great because she lets him be himself," the insider shared, revealing the lovebirds are both ready to commit to a deeper stage" of their relationship.
"Brad and Ines have met each other’s families and everyone hit it off. Ines has really warmed up to Brad’s mom. They are closer than Angelina ever was," the source dished.
While there were several factors fueling the longevity of their intense court case, one of the main disputes involved a custody agreement for their three minor children, Shiloh, 17, as well as twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.
As part of the impending settlement, Jolie, 48, — who also shares Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, with Pitt — will maintain primary custody of their younger kids, according to the insider.
A second source claimed Pitt, 60, "isn't thrilled" about the arrangement, but inevitably "agreed because it wasn’t as bad as Angie [getting] full custody like she wanted."
When it came to primary custody, Jolie wouldn't budge, as she "feels Brad caused their divorce and that it’s her duty to protect the kids [and therefore] hasn’t been giving in at any point," the insider explained.
- Brad Pitt Telling Lawyers 'To Do Whatever Is Necessary' To Win — And End — Ongoing Legal War With Angelina Jolie: Source
- Can Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Make A Comeback? The Couple 'Still Have Incredible Chemistry,' Source Spills
- ‘The War Is Far From Over': Angelina Jolie 'Wants Payback' After Brad Pitt 'Ruined Their Marriage'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Fight Club actor will still have visitation rights, however, Pitt finds it "disappointing that he doesn’t see the kids" as frequently as he desires.
"He wishes their relationship was stronger and wants to work on that," the confidante confessed.
Aside from agreeing on a custody arrangement, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars' seemingly never-ending divorce battle in part had to do with a fight over their French wine company Miraval.
Earlier this month, a judge granted Pitt permission to sue Jolie for allegedly breaching their implied-in-fact contract when she sold her portion of the winery to Tenute del Mondo without informing the Meet Joe Black star.
Us Weekly spoke to sources about Pitt and Jolie nearing the end of their divorce litigation.