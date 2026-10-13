Selma Blair's Lawyer Claims Actress Was Off Medication and 'Severely Confused' During Midair Meltdown

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Selma Blair’s legal team is offering more details about the actress’ alarming incident aboard a Delta Air Lines flight over the weekend. On Monday evening, October 12, Blair’s attorney, Shawn Barnes, addressed the mishap, saying the actress had missed several doses of “powerful” medication used to manage severe neurological symptoms, which left her “severely confused.”

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Source: MEGA Selma Blair’s attorney, Shawn Barnes, claims the actress missed several doses of medication and hit her head before the incident.

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“This was not an intentional assault,” Barnes said via a publication. “Ms. Blair missed several doses of … a powerful medication that controls severe neurological symptoms.” “Ms. Blair boarded this flight after being on set and working extensive hours and exhaustive hours in the days leading up to this flight,” he added. “Additionally, at one point, during the flight, there was an incident where Miss Blair actually fell and hit her head.” Barnes explained that “these factors, coupled with the altitude, resulted in a state of severe confusion and disorientation.”

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‘She Is the Gold Standard’

Source: MEGA The lawyer argued that her demanding work schedule, missed medication and alleged head injury contributed to a state of confusion.

During the hearing, Judge Indira Kahn set Blair’s bail at $20,000 cash and $60,000 bond, per the publication. The Cruel Intentions alum was also ordered to keep her cuffs on in the courtroom, despite her attorneys’ request. Blair’s other defense attorney, Joshua Reitzas, appeared emotional as she entered the courtroom wearing a gray sweater tied around her neck. He urged the judge to consider her career and the impact she has had on others. “Consider her body of work and what she’s done for people,” Reitzas told Kahn. “This is someone we should look up to.” “She is the gold standard,” Reitzas said. Judge Kahn, however, made it clear, “Ms. Blair should not get special treatment because she is a celebrity.”

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Audio Captured Blair's Disturbing Midair Incident

Source: MEGA During the court hearing, a judge set Selma Blair’s bail at $20,000 cash and $60,000 bond.

As OK! previously reported, newly released audio captured Blair shouting during the incident aboard the Delta flight over the weekend. An eyewitness recorded the audio as she exited the plane at New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport. "No! Stop!" Blair could be heard yelling several times. "Stop, please help," she continued to shriek as an alarm rang in the background. "Please, no!" The Legally Blonde actress was arrested after allegedly getting into a confrontation with two flight attendants aboard a flight bound for New York City. She allegedly punched one employee and bit another while attempting to open the plane’s door midair. Blair was reportedly restrained for the remainder of the flight and taken into custody after the plane landed. Dispatch audio later revealed that paramedics were requested for both Blair and an injured flight attendant. The employee reportedly had a b----- nose and bite marks, while Blair allegedly "bashed her head on the bulkhead." The New York Port Authority also confirmed that two employees reported injuries, with one being transported to the hospital.

Blair Faces Assault Charges

Source: MEGA Selma Blair allegedly assaulted two flight attendants during the flight.