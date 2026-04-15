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Selma Blair Reveals She's 'Relapse-Free' and 'Getting Her Feet Wet Again' in Hollywood After Difficult Health Battle: 'I'm Doing Great'

Photo of Selma Blair.
Source: Robin Harper for MERSEA

Selma Blair's exciting return to acting comes after an intense battle with multiple sclerosis.

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April 15 2026, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

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Selma Blair is back and better "enough" after her difficult journey with multiple sclerosis.

The beloved actress, 53, is sharing an encouraging update on her health and highly-anticipated return to Hollywood, revealing she is now “relapse-free” and easing back into work after stepping away to focus on her well-being.

"I’m better enough that I can do things and talk and get out, and I’m doing great," Blair tells OK! during an exclusive chat about her new coastal-themed Sea La Vie collection, co-designed with Mersea. "Right now, I’m just getting back into work and getting my feet wet again."

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Selma Blair Would 'Love' to Do a 'Period Piece'

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Image of Selma Blair revealed what role she'd love to conquer amid her career comeback.
Source: Robin Harper for MERSEA

Selma Blair revealed what role she'd love to conquer amid her career comeback.

As she eases back into Hollywood, the Legally Blonde star says she is excited about exploring new creative territory — including roles she has yet to take on in her decades-long career.

"I've never done a period piece, and I would love to," she teases. "I love wardrobe — I’ve only played modern girls. I want to wear a bustle and a petticoat. Wardrobe really helps inform the character, and I’ve never had that in a huge way."

Alongside her return to acting, Blair is also embracing creative projects that reflect her personal style and everyday comfort — including her collaboration with Mersea, which she admits naturally aligned with where she is in life right now.

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'I Will Always Probably Need to Make Some Adjustments'

Image of Selma Blair understands that recovering from a chronic illness isn't linear.
Source: Robin Harper for MERSEA

Selma Blair understands that recovering from a chronic illness isn't linear.

But Blair is the first to note that her return to work has been shaped by a much longer and more complicated health journey.

She has been open about living with multiple sclerosis, and says that managing her energy and nervous system remains a constant part of her recovery.

“I think with having this — I am relapse-free now — but having this relapse and MS really did make me realize that I have to learn to keep my nervous system calm,” she adds. “To give yourself that time, especially when you do have a chronic illness.”

Blair emphasizes that recovery is not linear, and that her relationship with rest has changed significantly over time.

“It’s not all just you’re instantly all better,” she mentions. “I’m better enough that I can do things and talk and get out, and I’m doing great. But the fact is, I will always probably need to make some adjustments.”

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'When Things Change, He's a Constant'

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Image of Selma Blair's close bond with her service dog, Scout, is incomparable.
Source: Robin Harper for MERSEA

Selma Blair's close bond with her service dog, Scout, is incomparable.

A major part of her daily life, she explains, is her dog Scout — who she describes as both a constant companion and a grounding presence, especially in public settings.

“Scout’s so handsome, I wanted him to have some Mersea on and match with Mommy a little,” she quips. “He’s my company. When things change, he’s a constant. I’m kind of like the balloons and he’s the house — he keeps me grounded.”

Blair points out that Scout also serves as a service dog, helping her navigate moments when her symptoms fluctuate.

“The amount of love and support we get from our animals — I’m lucky enough to have him with me almost all the time,” she dotes. “He helps explain that I’m not having a mental breakdown — I have some physical neurological differences.”

The Scout detail is also woven into the collection itself through a custom bandana design, a personal touch that reflects how deeply intertwined her life and work have become.

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How Selma Blair Honored Her Mother in Stylish Sleepwear Collection

Source: @merseaco/Instagram

Selma Blair co-designed an adorably stylish collection with Mersea.

Blair says that connection to comfort and care goes back to one of the most difficult periods of her life, when she was largely bedridden during her MS journey after being diagnosed in 2018.

It was during that time, she explains, that she first discovered Mersea — an experience that would eventually inspire the collaboration years later.

“I think I actually have to say, I really wanted a bed jacket,” she recalls of one of her earliest design inspirations. “My mother had these — super lightweight, quilted, from the ’60s.”

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Selma Blair Recalls Feeling 'Inspired' by Mersea While Bedridden After 2018 Diagnosis

Image of Selma Blair was 'bedridden' when she first discovered Mersea.
Source: Robin Harper for MERSEA

Selma Blair was 'bedridden' when she first discovered Mersea.

She adds that the memory stayed with her even during some of her hardest moments.

“I was inspired,” she reflects. “It was that time of being bedridden that I actually met Mersea. It meant so much to me because it was sent to my house, and it was beautiful, thoughtful things. I associated it with care and nurturing.”

That emotional connection ultimately became the foundation for the Sea La Vie collection — turning a period of illness and recovery into something rooted in softness, comfort and personal meaning.

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