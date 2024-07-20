Selma Blair Got Sober After Being Ejected From a Flight in 2016: 'I Was So Messed Up'

"I wouldn’t have been able to be diagnosed with MS unless I was sober. I wouldn’t be a good mom unless I was sober," she spilled to a magazine. "I self-medicated."

Blair, 52, experienced the lowest point of her relationship with alcohol when she was kicked off of a 2016 flight for being disruptive.

"I had too much to drink in Mexico. I was so messed up and dehydrated and hungover and didn’t know I had neurological issues. I didn’t understand anything," she detailed. "It was horrifying and humiliating. I had to grow up."