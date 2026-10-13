Selma Blair Screamed 'He's Trying to Kill Me' During Airplane Meltdown That Occurred a Decade Before She Was Arrested for Attacking Flight Attendants
Oct. 13 2026, Published 11:55 a.m. ET
Selma Blair experienced an airplane meltdown a decade before her recent arrest aboard a Delta flight.
The actress, 54, allegedly had an episode while traveling from Cancun, Mexico, to Los Angeles, Calif., with her then-4-year-old son, Arthur, in June 2016.
Witnesses allegedly saw her combine some sort of medication with wine before she began shouting while sitting in first class of the aircraft.
'I Made a Big Mistake'
"He burns my private parts. He won't let me eat or drink," she allegedly yelled. "He beats me. He's going to kill me."
She was reportedly escorted off the plane on a stretcher after two nurses on board checked her bag for pills.
Blair issued an apology shortly after the incident, admitting she had combined meds with alcohol and "blacked out."
"I made a big mistake yesterday. After a lovely trip with my son and his Dad, I mixed alcohol with medication, and that caused me to black out and led me to say and do things that I deeply regret," she explained. "My son was with his dad, asleep with his headphones on, so there is that saving grace."
Selma Blair's Recent Arrest
"I take this very seriously, and I apologize to all of the passengers and crew that I disturbed and am thankful to all of the people who helped me in the aftermath," she added. "I am a flawed human being who makes mistakes and am filled with shame over this incident. I am truly very sorry."
Blair's actions resurfaced after the mom-of-one was arrested following a flight to New York City on Sunday, October 11, during which she allegedly tried to open the plane's door.
A report revealed that the star got into an altercation with two flight attendants, allegedly biting one and punching another.
- Selma Blair's Lawyer Claims Actress Was Off Medication and 'Severely Confused' During Midair Meltdown
- 'Stop!': Selma Blair Lets Out Chilling Scream in New Audio After Alleged Midair Attack on Flight Attendants
- Selma Blair Arrested After Punching Flight Attendant En Route to NYC, Rep Says She 'Experienced a Medical Emergency'
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The New York Port Authority said two employees reported injuries, with one taken to the hospital.
"PAPD responded to a call about a physically abusive passenger aboard Delta Airlines flight 938, which was parked at the gate after arrival from LAX," the organization said in a statement. "The suspect was identified as Selma Blair, a 54-year-old woman."
A representative for the Legally Blonde star addressed the incident after she was taken to the hospital following her alleged outburst.
"Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition," they wrote.
Her attorney noted at a hearing on October 12 that she was on medication used to manage severe neurological symptoms for her Multiple Sclerosis, which left her "severely confused."
“This was not an intentional assault,” Barnes said via a publication. “Ms. Blair missed several doses of … a powerful medication that controls severe neurological symptoms.”
“Ms. Blair boarded this flight after being on set and working extensive hours and exhaustive hours in the days leading up to this flight,” he added. “Additionally, at one point, during the flight, there was an incident where Miss Blair actually fell and hit her head.”
Blair's bail was set at $20,000 cash and $60,000 bond, and she was kept in handcuffs while appearing in the courtroom.