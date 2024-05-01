'I Loved My Dog': Senator Mitt Romney Attacks Governor Noem for Killing 14-Month-Old Puppy

According to reports, Governor Noem allegedly shot a new puppy just days after receiving it as it attacked one of her neighbor's chickens.

Romney, in response, drew a sharp distinction between Noem's actions and his own past behavior.

“I didn’t eat my dog. I didn’t shoot my dog. I loved my dog, and my dog loved me,” he stated. "I cannot imagine circumstances that would lead one to take one’s dog to a gravel pit, particularly an 11-month-old, and shoot it."

The senator's remarks allude to his own infamous incident from 1983 when he drove for 12 hours with his Irish Setter dog, Seamus, secured in a carrier on top of his car. This incident has been a recurring point of criticism against the Utah senator, with many questioning the ethics of such treatment toward a pet.