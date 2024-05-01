'I Loved My Dog': Senator Mitt Romney Attacks Governor Noem for Killing 14-Month-Old Puppy
Utah Senator Mitt Romney has criticized South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem over her killing of a 14-month-old puppy.
Romney, known for his own dog-related scandal in 1983, took issue with Noem's new book detailing how she "hated" her pet before putting it down.
According to reports, Governor Noem allegedly shot a new puppy just days after receiving it as it attacked one of her neighbor's chickens.
Romney, in response, drew a sharp distinction between Noem's actions and his own past behavior.
“I didn’t eat my dog. I didn’t shoot my dog. I loved my dog, and my dog loved me,” he stated. "I cannot imagine circumstances that would lead one to take one’s dog to a gravel pit, particularly an 11-month-old, and shoot it."
The senator's remarks allude to his own infamous incident from 1983 when he drove for 12 hours with his Irish Setter dog, Seamus, secured in a carrier on top of his car. This incident has been a recurring point of criticism against the Utah senator, with many questioning the ethics of such treatment toward a pet.
“I hated that dog,” Noem wrote in her new book, No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward. “At that moment, I realized I had to put her down.”
“It was not a pleasant job, but it had to be done,” the GOP governor continued. “And after it was over, I realized another unpleasant job needed to be done.”
Noem then went on to describe how she also killed her goat because the animal was “disgusting,” “nasty” and “mean.”
The controversy surrounding Noem's treatment of the puppy has sparked outrage among animal rights activists and the public alike. The swift decision to take the life of the young puppy has led to concerns about animal welfare and responsible pet ownership.
The incident has raised questions about the ethical treatment of animals and the responsibilities that come with pet ownership. Activist stressed the importance of considering the well-being of animals and ensuring their safety and care.
“I can understand why some people are upset about a 20-year-old story of Cricket, one of the working dogs at our ranch, in my upcoming book — No Going Back,” Noem tweeted over the weekend.
“The book is filled with many honest stories of my life, good and bad days, challenges, painful decisions, and lessons learned,” she continued. “The fact is, South Dakota law states that dogs who attack and kill livestock can be put down."
“Given that Cricket had shown aggressive behavior toward people by biting them,” the governor concluded. “I decided what I did.”