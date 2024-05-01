'Pathological Liar': Former President Donald Trump Mocked for Not Knowing Where He Gets His Numbers on Venezuela Crime From
Donald Trump is facing serious backlash after a clip from a recent local Fox News appearance went viral, showing him unable to name where he gets his numbers from.
Trump appeared in an interview on Wednesday, April 30, where he claimed that crime is down 72% in Venezuela because they emptied all their prisons into the U.S.
"You know why, they moved all their criminals from Venezuela to the good ole USA,” he asked before claiming, “[Joe] Biden let them do it.”
The interviewer asked the ex-president, "Sir, where are those numbers coming from?" This led the presumptive GOP nominee stumped, telling the host, "Uhh, I guess I get them from the papers in this case. I think it's a federal statement or — well, actually, they're coming from Venezuela ... They're coming from Venezuela."
Several critics jumped at the opportunity to mock the former president for not being able to name a specific source during the interview. Some users on X, formerly known as Twitter, went on to call GOP leader a "pathological liar" and "one of the least serious human beings on Earth."
One user shared the clip in a post that read, "When Trump’s BS gets called out live on air, he struggles bigley … Maybe stick to your softball right-wing news outlets that give you no pushback, eh Donald? Eric Bolling would have never put you in such a position."
Another user commented, asking, "HEY MAGA: Are you still sure you want to elect a total j------ like Trump? He makes up things in his head, then they spew out of his little mouth, and he thinks that people are gonna fall for his b-------. Are you?"
A third person joked, "He gets everything from his little invisible friend who lives in the hairpiece on his head."
According to recent reports, the Venezuelan government doesn’t regularly publish data for homicides or robberies. Fact-checkers found this assertion to be inaccurate based on data showing a different trend.
Experts also mentioned that migration was just one contributing factor to the decrease in crime in Venezuela.
As OK! previously reported, Trump's consistent use of nativist rhetoric in his 2024 campaign, including dehumanizing undocumented immigrants, has drawn comparisons to controversial historical figures like Adolf Hitler by the Biden administration.
