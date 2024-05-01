'Pathological Liar': Former President Donald Trump Mocked for Not Knowing Where He Gets His Numbers on Venezuela Crime From

Trump appeared in an interview on Wednesday, April 30, where he claimed that crime is down 72% in Venezuela because they emptied all their prisons into the U.S.

"You know why, they moved all their criminals from Venezuela to the good ole USA,” he asked before claiming, “[Joe] Biden let them do it.”

The interviewer asked the ex-president, "Sir, where are those numbers coming from?" This led the presumptive GOP nominee stumped, telling the host, "Uhh, I guess I get them from the papers in this case. I think it's a federal statement or — well, actually, they're coming from Venezuela ... They're coming from Venezuela."