What Happened To Betty White's $75 Million Fortune?

White and Ludden paid $170,000 in 1978 for an undeveloped piece of property with stunning views of the Pacific Ocean in Carmel-by-the- Sea, Calif. The couple built a 3,700-square-foot, four-bed- room home, completed just days before Ludden passed at 63 in 1981. White lived in the home for the rest of her life — dividing her time between Brentwood and Carmel. After her death, White’s Carmel property went on the block. The asking price for the house was $8 million — and following a bidding war, the property sold for $10.7 million — proving she retained her golden touch after she died from a stroke on December 31, 2021. “You can be sure she ear-marked a nice chunk of that for her charities,” said the pal. “Betty wanted to continue her good works long after her death!”