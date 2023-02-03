Serena Williams Empathizes With Will Smith's Shocking Oscar Slap Moment: 'I've Been There'

Rock was on stage to present Questlove with the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature when he playfully referred to Jada Pinkett Smith — who suffers from alopecia — as "G.I. Jane." This prompted Smith to walk up on stage and smack the comedian across the face and warn him to "keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth."

"I thought it was such an incredible film, and I feel that there was an incredible film after that with Questlove that kind of was overshadowed," Williams admitted to Gayle King on the Wednesday, February 1, CBS Mornings episode of Smith's public blow-up.