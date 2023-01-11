Eddie Murphy Mocks Will Smith At 2023 Golden Globes, Says To Keep Actor's Wife's 'Name Out Of Your Mouth'

When Eddie Murphy was presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10, he looked back on his long-lasting career — but also managed to sneak in a swipe at Will Smith.

"I have been doing this for a long time, so I can literally stand up here and keep saying thank you until they play the piano, but I am going to say something to all of the new dreamers and artists that are in the room tonight. I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind. I followed it my whole career — it's very simple. Just do these three things — pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith's wife's name out of your mouth!" he stated during his speech.