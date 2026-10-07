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'The View' Stars Call Donald Trump’s Comment on Iran Destroying U.S. Cities 'Deranged' and Warn Against Normalizing His 'Manic, Evil' Behavior

The View
Source: @Theview/X

Donald Trump's comments sparked backlash.

Oct. 7 2026, Published 2:31 p.m. ET

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The co-hosts of The View blasted President Donald Trump as "deranged," "unhinged" and engaging in "absolute madness" after he suggested during a campaign rally in Nebraska that letting Iran "take out" Los Angeles or San Diego was a "small price to pay" for security.

Whoopi Goldberg expressed abject horror at the remarks, questioning how government officials have not condemned him.

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'How Has This Not Enraged People?'

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photo of Whoopi Goldberg doesn't think the president was kidding when he made the comments.
Source: @Theview/X

Whoopi Goldberg doesn't think the president was kidding when he made the comments.

“How has this not enraged people in government? I mean, this is supposed to be the president of the United States. And they say, ‘Oh, no, he’s kidding.’ He doesn’t sound like he’s kidding,” Goldberg exclaimed.

“Why isn’t anybody on fire that this man is talking about states in his own country?” she asked.

Ana Navarro said that Trump was "basically inviting this regime to come out and take two American cities" and warned against normalizing "unhinged, deranged, manic, evil, outrageous behavior.”

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'Evil, Outrageous Behavior'

photo of Former White House staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin called his remark 'absolute madness.'
Source: @Theview/X

Former White House staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin called his remark 'absolute madness.'

Alyssa Farah Griffin called the comments “absolute madness,” adding, “We’re so used to it that, by tomorrow, no one’s going to remember that he said it.”

“Shame on us if we forget about this tomorrow,” Navarro lamented.

Sunny Hostin emphasized the threat's massive scale by pointing out that the two cities account for over 10 million Americans and major military assets like the Navy SEALs in San Diego.

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photo of Sunny Hostin said it's time for people to start talking about removing Trump from office.
Source: @Theview/X

Sunny Hostin said it's time for people to start talking about removing Trump from office.

“We’re talking about 10 million Americans,” she said. “I think it’s time for people to start taking seriously the possibility of maybe the 25th Amendment,” Hostin said.

The View co-hosts joined a chorus of people calling the POTUS deranged, including MS NOW host Lawrence O’Donnell, who did so on his Tuesday, October 6 show, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate blasted the comments on NBC News as "deranged and dangerous," arguing that the president was calling for an attack on millions of U.S. residents and later pointing to the 25th Amendment.

photo of White House Communications Director Stephen Cheung hit back at critics by claiming the U.S. is 'safer because of the president.'
Source: @Theview/X

White House Communications Director Stephen Cheung hit back at critics by claiming the U.S. is 'safer because of the president.'

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass posted on The Hill that Trump's statements actively threatened American lives and compromised public safety.

Representatives for the administration defended the remarks, asserting that Trump was only showing how U.S. cities would have faced ongoing nuclear threats from Iran if his administration had not taken military action earlier in the year.

In a post on X, White House Communications Director Stephen Cheung said the "media freakout" over Trump's comments was "not rooted in reality."

"He was clearly stating US cities would have been threatened if a nuclear Iran hadn't been stopped," Cheung wrote. "America is safer because of the President. Iran has no nuclear, no navy, no air force, and no money."

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