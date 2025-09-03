Seth Meyers Reacts After Donald Trump Declared His Late-Night Show Should Be Canceled
Seth Meyers isn't at all bothered by President Donald Trump attacking him via Truth Social last month.
On the Tuesday, September 2, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, guest Kumail Nanjiani started off his chat by mentioning Trump's online disses.
"I want to congratulate you for finally getting on Trump's radar. For weeks, he was picking on [Jimmy] Fallon and [Jimmy] Kimmel and [Stephen] Colbert, and I was like, what's a girl gotta do?" he quipped. "Because you talk about him, too."
The Big Sick lead then read aloud the POTUS' remarks.
"What I love about it is that he called Colbert untalented. He called Kimmel even less talented than Colbert," Nanjiani stated. "And then he called Fallon insecure. And for you, he combined all three."
"Hey, it's kind of nice. In a way, it's almost like he's saying, 'You know, he's got something for everybody,'" the comedian quipped.
What Did Donald Trump Say About Seth Meyers?
Trump's comments came on August 27, weeks after he gloated about Colbert's show being canceled.
"There is a sick rumor going around that Fake News NBC extended the contract of one of the least talented late night television hosts out there, Seth Meyers," the president penned. "So, why would Fake News NBC extend this dope’s contract. I don’t know, but I’ll definitely be finding out!!!"
However, Deadline reported back in 2024 that the Saturday Night Live alum renewed a contract through 2028.
Trump Dissed Other Late-Night Talk Show Hosts
A few weeks prior, he posted about Colbert and then ridiculed Kimmel and Fallon.
"Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS, Late Night. That is not true!" the businessman ranted. "The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses — And it was only going to get WORSE!"
"Next up will be an even less talented Jimmy Kimmel, and then, a weak, and very insecure, Jimmy Fallon," the commander in chief predicted. "The only real question is, who will go first?"
"Show biz and television is a very simple business. If you get ratings, you can say or do anything. If you don’t, you always become a victim," he noted. "Colbert became a victim to himself, the other two will follow."
Fallon recently signed a contact that sees him hosting The Tonight Show until 2028.