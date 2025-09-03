or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Seth Meyers
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Seth Meyers Reacts After Donald Trump Declared His Late-Night Show Should Be Canceled

Composite photo of Seth Meyers and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Seth Meyers reacted to Donald Trump calling him 'one of the least talented late-night television hosts out there.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 3 2025, Published 5:57 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Seth Meyers isn't at all bothered by President Donald Trump attacking him via Truth Social last month.

On the Tuesday, September 2, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, guest Kumail Nanjiani started off his chat by mentioning Trump's online disses.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Kumail Nanjiani congratulated Seth Meyers for 'getting on Donald Trump's radar.'
Source: @latenightseth/youtube

Kumail Nanjiani congratulated Seth Meyers for 'getting on Donald Trump's radar.'

"I want to congratulate you for finally getting on Trump's radar. For weeks, he was picking on [Jimmy] Fallon and [Jimmy] Kimmel and [Stephen] Colbert, and I was like, what's a girl gotta do?" he quipped. "Because you talk about him, too."

The Big Sick lead then read aloud the POTUS' remarks.

"What I love about it is that he called Colbert untalented. He called Kimmel even less talented than Colbert," Nanjiani stated. "And then he called Fallon insecure. And for you, he combined all three."

"Hey, it's kind of nice. In a way, it's almost like he's saying, 'You know, he's got something for everybody,'" the comedian quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Donald Trump Say About Seth Meyers?

Photo of the president called Seth Meyers a 'dope.'
Source: mega

The president called Seth Meyers a 'dope.'

Trump's comments came on August 27, weeks after he gloated about Colbert's show being canceled.

"There is a sick rumor going around that Fake News NBC extended the contract of one of the least talented late night television hosts out there, Seth Meyers," the president penned. "So, why would Fake News NBC extend this dope’s contract. I don’t know, but I’ll definitely be finding out!!!"

However, Deadline reported back in 2024 that the Saturday Night Live alum renewed a contract through 2028.

MORE ON:
Seth Meyers

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Dissed Other Late-Night Talk Show Hosts

A few weeks prior, he posted about Colbert and then ridiculed Kimmel and Fallon.

"Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS, Late Night. That is not true!" the businessman ranted. "The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses — And it was only going to get WORSE!"

Photo of Trump claimed Stephen Colbert's series was canceled because he 'became a victim to himself.'
Source: mega

Trump claimed Stephen Colbert's series was canceled because he 'became a victim to himself.'

"Next up will be an even less talented Jimmy Kimmel, and then, a weak, and very insecure, Jimmy Fallon," the commander in chief predicted. "The only real question is, who will go first?"

"Show biz and television is a very simple business. If you get ratings, you can say or do anything. If you don’t, you always become a victim," he noted. "Colbert became a victim to himself, the other two will follow."

Fallon recently signed a contact that sees him hosting The Tonight Show until 2028.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.