Donald Trump 'Absolutely Loves' That Stephen Colbert 'Got Fired' From Late-Night Show as He Hopes Jimmy Kimmel 'Is Next'
Amid Jeffrey Epstein-related chaos, Donald Trump is happy about one thing: CBS axing The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
The president of the United States took to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Friday, July 18, to share his joyful reaction to news Stephen Colbert's late-night talk show would be coming to an end next year after a lengthy 10-season run on television.
Donald Trump Gloats About Stephen Colbert's Late-Night Show Cancelation
"I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings," Trump declared of the talk show star — who has been among many late-night hosts to troll the POTUS throughout his time in office and during his presidential campaign.
In his Truth Social post, Trump also took the opportunity to fire shots at fellow late-night television personalities.
"I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next," he claimed. "Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined."
"Including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show," Trump added, appearing to reference Jimmy Fallon.
CBS Axes 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'
Trump's gloating on Friday morning came less than 24 hours after Colbert shockingly revealed his talk show would be coming to an end in May 2026.
"Before we start the show, I want you to know something that I found out just last night," his opening monologue began on Thursday night, July 17. "Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending The Late Show in May."
"It's not just the end of our show, but it's the end of The Late Show on CBS. I'm not being replaced," he assured fans after his announcement triggered boos from the crowd. "This is all just going away. And I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners."
- 'Heartbroken' Stephen Colbert Blindsided After CBS Suddenly Cancels His Late-Night Talk Show: 'This Is All Just Going Away'
- Donald Trump Trashes 'Loser' Jimmy Kimmel After Rumors Swirl He's Retiring: 'They Could Get a Far More Talented Person'
- 10 MAGA Figures Who Have Called Out Donald Trump Over His Handling of Epstein Files
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Colbert appeared to be handling the situation with grace, as he had nothing but positive things to say about the network and its employees — though he made it clear the show's cancelation didn't come without heartbreak.
"I am extraordinarily, deeply grateful to the 200 people who work here. We get to do this show. We get to do this show for each other every day, all day, and I've had the pleasure and the responsibility of sharing what we do every day with you in front of this camera for the last 10 years," he expressed.
"And let me tell you, it is a fantastic job. I wish somebody else was getting it, and it's a job that I'm looking forward to doing with this usual gang of idiots for another 10 months. It's gonna be fun," Colbert quipped.
CBS Explains Stephen Colbert Firing
In a statement to People, CBS explained its reasoning behind giving Colbert the boot.
"This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount," a statement from the network read.