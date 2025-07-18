Donald Trump 'Absolutely Loves' That Stephen Colbert 'Got Fired' From Late-Night Show as He Hopes Jimmy Kimmel 'Is Next'

"I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings," Trump declared of the talk show star — who has been among many late-night hosts to troll the POTUS throughout his time in office and during his presidential campaign.

In his Truth Social post, Trump also took the opportunity to fire shots at fellow late-night television personalities.

"I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next," he claimed. "Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined."

"Including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show," Trump added, appearing to reference Jimmy Fallon.