or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Lashes Out at Seth Meyers in Unhinged Rant Over 'Sick Rumors' About Talk Show Host's 2024 Contract Extension

Split photo of Seth Meyers and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Seth Meyers frequently trolls Donald Trump on his late-night talk show.

Profile Image

Aug. 27 2025, Published 3:41 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump appeared to be one of the last to learn of Seth Meyers' 2024 contract renewal.

During the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, August 27, the president of the United States took to Truth Social with an angry rant about the Late Night With Seth Meyers host — one of the many talk show stars Trump despises.

At 1:56 a.m., Trump wrote via his social media platform: "There is a sick rumor going around that Fake News NBC extended the contract of one of the least talented late night television hosts out there, Seth Meyers."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Wants 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' Canceled

Image of Donald Trump was angered after learning Seth Meyers' contract was extended through 2028.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was angered after learning Seth Meyers' contract was extended through 2028.

Trump continued: "So, why would Fake News NBC extend this dope’s contract. I don’t know, but I’ll definitely be finding out!!!"

The president's outrage was quite delayed, however, as Deadline revealed back in May 2024 that Meyers' contract was renewed by NBC through 2028.

Article continues below advertisement

Seth Meyers Fears for His Talk Show's Future

Image of Seth Meyers previously opened up about fears his talk show could be canceled.
Source: Late Night With Seth Meyers/YouTube

Seth Meyers previously opened up about fears his talk show could be canceled.

While Meyers' contract should secure his job for at least the next three years, the 51-year-old expressed fears about the fate of his talk show during a guest appearance on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast at the end of last month.

After Shepard asked whether Meyers has experienced "fear that this is going to end tomorrow," the comedian replied: "Yeah, I do, only because it is such a time we’re living in as far as the entertainment industry."

"There is this weird thing that I feel like I shifted from fearing that I wouldn’t be good enough to now my fear is weirdly more outside my control, which is just at some point the ecosystem might not support it," the Saturday Night Live alum explained. "So, I guess that’s better than thinking it’s your fault, but it is weird to not feel any control over it."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Seth Meyers has been hosting his late night talk show since 2014.
Source: Late Night With Seth Meyers/YouTube

Seth Meyers has been hosting his late-night talk show since 2014.

Meyers is one of many famed talk show hosts to openly mock and criticize Trump, 79, throughout his presidency.

After Trump won the 2024 presidential election in November, Meyers vowed to "find laughter" even "when things feel bleak."

"This is a joyful place to work, and we hope you can see the joy when you're watching at home," he declared. "We’re not gonna let anything take that joy away, even when we're not talking about things that are particularly joyful. For example, here's something: I don't think Donald Trump's a good person. I'd even go so far as to say he's a bad person."

At the time, Meyers quipped: "Now, in my defense, I'm only basing that on everything I've ever been taught about what makes someone good or bad. That's it. That's the only thing I'm basing it on."

Image of Donald Trump isn't a fan of most late night hosts.
Source: Late Night With Seth Meyers/YouTube

Donald Trump isn't a fan of most late-night hosts.

Trump also spiraled over Meyers' show in January, as he claimed NBC was a network "run by a truly bad group of people."

"I got stuck watching Marble Mouth Meyers the other night, the first time in months, and every time I watch this moron I feel an obligation to say how dumb and untalented he is, merely a slot filler for the Scum that runs Comcast," Trump ranted.

He continued: "These guys should be paying a lot of money for the right to give these 'in kind' contributions to the Radical Left Democrat Party. These are not shows or entertainment, they are simply political hits, 100% of the time, to me and the Republican Party. Comcast should pay a BIG price for this!"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.