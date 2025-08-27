Politics Donald Trump Lashes Out at Seth Meyers in Unhinged Rant Over 'Sick Rumors' About Talk Show Host's 2024 Contract Extension Source: MEGA Seth Meyers frequently trolls Donald Trump on his late-night talk show. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 27 2025, Published 3:41 p.m. ET

Donald Trump appeared to be one of the last to learn of Seth Meyers' 2024 contract renewal. During the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, August 27, the president of the United States took to Truth Social with an angry rant about the Late Night With Seth Meyers host — one of the many talk show stars Trump despises. At 1:56 a.m., Trump wrote via his social media platform: "There is a sick rumor going around that Fake News NBC extended the contract of one of the least talented late night television hosts out there, Seth Meyers."

Trump continued: "So, why would Fake News NBC extend this dope’s contract. I don’t know, but I’ll definitely be finding out!!!" The president's outrage was quite delayed, however, as Deadline revealed back in May 2024 that Meyers' contract was renewed by NBC through 2028.

While Meyers' contract should secure his job for at least the next three years, the 51-year-old expressed fears about the fate of his talk show during a guest appearance on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast at the end of last month. After Shepard asked whether Meyers has experienced "fear that this is going to end tomorrow," the comedian replied: "Yeah, I do, only because it is such a time we’re living in as far as the entertainment industry." "There is this weird thing that I feel like I shifted from fearing that I wouldn’t be good enough to now my fear is weirdly more outside my control, which is just at some point the ecosystem might not support it," the Saturday Night Live alum explained. "So, I guess that’s better than thinking it’s your fault, but it is weird to not feel any control over it."

Meyers is one of many famed talk show hosts to openly mock and criticize Trump, 79, throughout his presidency. After Trump won the 2024 presidential election in November, Meyers vowed to "find laughter" even "when things feel bleak." "This is a joyful place to work, and we hope you can see the joy when you're watching at home," he declared. "We’re not gonna let anything take that joy away, even when we're not talking about things that are particularly joyful. For example, here's something: I don't think Donald Trump's a good person. I'd even go so far as to say he's a bad person." At the time, Meyers quipped: "Now, in my defense, I'm only basing that on everything I've ever been taught about what makes someone good or bad. That's it. That's the only thing I'm basing it on."

