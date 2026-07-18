Seth Meyers Turns Donald Trump's White House Front Door Renovation Into a Melania Joke

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Seth Meyers found the late-night punchline in President Donald Trump’s latest White House renovation plan. On Late Night, Meyers reacted to reports that the Secret Service has begun security-focused upgrades to fortify the front door of the White House, a project expected to finish by mid-September. The work centers on the North Portico entrance, one of the most photographed thresholds in American politics.

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Source: MEGA He turned the security upgrade into a joke about Melania Trump.

“The Secret Service has begun making security-focused upgrades to fortify the White House front door,” Meyers said. “OK, but she’s still gonna find a way to get out,” Meyers joked, as a photo of first lady Melania Trump appeared onscreen.

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The Melania Punchline

Source: MEGA The comedian imagined Melania Trump escaping through a White House window.

Meyers kept the bit going by imagining Trump discovering the first lady had escaped anyway. “How’d you get out this time?” Meyers said, imitating Trump. “The window!” he answered, as Melania. The joke leaned on a familiar late-night theme: Melania’s public distance from the White House and from her husband’s presidency. The first lady has primarily spent her time at Trump residences in New York and Palm Beach, Florida.

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A Security Project Becomes a Symbol

Source: MEGA Experts said the North Portico project carried both security and symbolic value.

The renovation is not just a cosmetic change. CNN reported that the Secret Service had long pushed for changes to fortify the North Portico entrance. “In the modern White House, every physical change is doing triple duty,” said security expert Bill Stanton, president of QVerity Secure, who is not involved in the project. “There’s the real security requirement: hardened access points, sightlines, and blast mitigation that Secret Service actually cares about.” Stanton said there is also symbolism attached to the front door itself. “The ‘front door’ is the most photographed threshold in American politics, so alterations telegraph strength, accessibility, or isolation depending on the message,” he noted.

When Architecture Turns Into TV

Source: MEGA The president moved forward with additional White House security projects, including a helipad.