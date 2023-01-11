Seth Rogen Claims In Resurfaced Interview That Tom Cruise Tried To Recruit Him & Judd Apatow For Scientology
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael's jab about Scientology and their poster boy Tom Cruise has renewed everyone's interest in the controversial topic. So much so, a video of Seth Rogen admitting he was nearly recruited into the religion by the movie star has now resurfaced on social media.
In 2021, Rogen revealed during an interview with Howard Stern that the father-of-three once pulled him aside during an hours-long meeting to make the proposition.
"He said, ‘If you let me just tell you what it was really about … If you let me — just give me like, 20 minutes, to really just tell you what it was about, you would say, No f**king way! No f**king way!'" the Superbad actor, 40, recalled of the chat, which took place shortly after the "mania" of Cruise welcoming a baby with Katie Holmes. "I remember being like, the wording was like, is that a good thing to be saying? Is that a bad thing to say?"
At the time, Rogen's longtime pal and colleague Judd Apatow was by his side, and the former admitted he was worried they wouldn't be "strong enough" to "not be converted."
"I don’t know if I am — I’m generally a weak-willed, weak-minded person — I would assume on the grand scale of people," he spilled. "If they got him, what chance do I have?" Fortunately, Apatow, 55, shot him down, with Rogen concluding of the incident, "Dodged that bullet," though he added he's a huge fan of the Mission: Impossible star and his work.
As OK! reported, the star-studded crowd at the Tuesday, January 10, Golden Globes was shocked when Carmichael brought up Cruise's name, doing so right before Top Gun: Maverick stars Jay Ellis and Glen Powell presented an award.
"Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned," the stand-up comic said, stepping onto the stage with trophies. "I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige."
Miscavige, the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige, hasn't been seen in public for over a decade, with former Scientologists such as Leah Remini accusing him of foul play. The actress praised Carmichael for addressing the ordeal, tweeting at him, "Thank you Jerrod Carmichael! Where is Shelly??"