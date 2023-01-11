Seth Rogen Claims In Resurfaced Interview That Tom Cruise Tried To Recruit Him & Judd Apatow For Scientology

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael's jab about Scientology and their poster boy Tom Cruise has renewed everyone's interest in the controversial topic. So much so, a video of Seth Rogen admitting he was nearly recruited into the religion by the movie star has now resurfaced on social media.

In 2021, Rogen revealed during an interview with Howard Stern that the father-of-three once pulled him aside during an hours-long meeting to make the proposition.