Comedian Seth Rogen is best known for his hit movies, such as Superbad and Knocked Up — but the actor also has quite the impressive real estate portfolio.

Rogen recently sold his 2,800-square-foot Hollywood Hills bungalow for a cool $2 million. The Pineapple Express alum purchased the property in 2006 for $1.6 million, netting him a sizable profit.

The actor also sold his West Hollywood mansion at the end of July that he purchased in 2012 for $1.65 million.

Rogen also owns two other properties in the Los Angeles area.

Scroll through the gallery to see the actor’s former Hollywood Hills bungalow.

