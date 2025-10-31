Sexiest Celebrity Halloween Costumes Over the Years: From Coco Austin to Heidi Klum and More

Article continues below advertisement

Alessandra Ambrosio

Source: MEGA Alessandra Ambrosio hosted a Halloween party in 2021.

For the CARN*EVIL Halloween party in Los Angeles, Calif., in 2021, Alessandra Ambrosio traded a scary costume for an eye-popping bodysuit with an ultra-plunging neckline. She completed the look with an icy blue wig. "Last year were didn't do it so this year was double the fun!" she shared online. "Always the best Halloween party with my friend @darrendzienciol."

April Love Geary

Source: MEGA April Love Geary has been married to Robin Thicke since May.

During the Pop Icons Halloween Party 2023, April Love Geary flaunted her Western-themed Halloween costume, which consisted of a black, front-tie crop top with long sleeves and high-waisted, bedazzled briefs. She completed the look with a black cowboy hat, fishnet tights and knee-high boots.

Ashlee Keating

Source: MEGA Ashlee Keating wore stunning costumes in the music video for her song 'Too Toxic.'

Show them the booty! Ashlee Keating set pulses racing when she wore a Catwoman-inspired outfit to the 6th Annual Unruly Halloween Party. The ensemble featured cutouts and a high-leg design that emphasized her flawless butt.

CJ Sparxx

Source: MEGA CJ Sparxx celebrated her sobriety in April.

CJ Sparxx arrived at the Billboard and Affinity Nightlife's Red Carpet Halloween Costume Ball 2023 in a sultry Vampirella costume paired with knee-high boots.

Coco Austin

Source: MEGA Coco Austin always wears eye-popping costumes for Halloween.

In 2018, Coco Austin attended Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party wearing a ninja-inspired costume. She turned heads in a black and red bodysuit that barely contained her front assets. Austin also accessorized with a black mask, headband and two swords that complemented her fishnet stockings and black boots.

Doja Cat

Source: MEGA Doja Cat frequently makes headlines for her wild outfits.

Doja Cat almost spilled out of her Sara Bellum-inspired costume at CARN*EVIL Halloween Party in 2021. Dressed as The Powerpuff Girls character, the "Paint the Town Red" hitmaker amped up the look with shiny tights and black platform heels.

Heidi Klum

Source: MEGA Heidi Klum proves she is the Queen of Halloween with her stunning costumes.

The Queen of Halloween did it again! For her 2015 party, Klum transformed into Jessica Rabbit, sporting the character's famous red, sequined gown and long purple gloves.

Larsa Pippen

Source: MEGA Larsa Pippen has been dating former professional basketball player Jeff Coby.

Larsa Pippen stole the spotlight at a Halloween party when she arrived on the red carpet in a Playboy Bunny-inspired look.

Lindsey Pelas

Source: MEGA Lindsey Pelas fills her Instagram page with daring photos of herself.

Lindsey Pelas' chest looked ready to make a great escape from her eye-popping white bra top at the annual Maxim Halloween Party.

Yasmin Finney

Source: MEGA Yasmin Finney documented her journey as a Black British trans woman.