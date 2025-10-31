Sexiest Celebrity Halloween Costumes Over the Years: From Coco Austin to Heidi Klum and More
Oct. 31 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Alessandra Ambrosio
For the CARN*EVIL Halloween party in Los Angeles, Calif., in 2021, Alessandra Ambrosio traded a scary costume for an eye-popping bodysuit with an ultra-plunging neckline. She completed the look with an icy blue wig.
"Last year were didn't do it so this year was double the fun!" she shared online. "Always the best Halloween party with my friend @darrendzienciol."
April Love Geary
During the Pop Icons Halloween Party 2023, April Love Geary flaunted her Western-themed Halloween costume, which consisted of a black, front-tie crop top with long sleeves and high-waisted, bedazzled briefs. She completed the look with a black cowboy hat, fishnet tights and knee-high boots.
Ashlee Keating
Show them the booty! Ashlee Keating set pulses racing when she wore a Catwoman-inspired outfit to the 6th Annual Unruly Halloween Party. The ensemble featured cutouts and a high-leg design that emphasized her flawless butt.
CJ Sparxx
CJ Sparxx arrived at the Billboard and Affinity Nightlife's Red Carpet Halloween Costume Ball 2023 in a sultry Vampirella costume paired with knee-high boots.
Coco Austin
In 2018, Coco Austin attended Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party wearing a ninja-inspired costume. She turned heads in a black and red bodysuit that barely contained her front assets.
Austin also accessorized with a black mask, headband and two swords that complemented her fishnet stockings and black boots.
Doja Cat
Doja Cat almost spilled out of her Sara Bellum-inspired costume at CARN*EVIL Halloween Party in 2021. Dressed as The Powerpuff Girls character, the "Paint the Town Red" hitmaker amped up the look with shiny tights and black platform heels.
Heidi Klum
The Queen of Halloween did it again! For her 2015 party, Klum transformed into Jessica Rabbit, sporting the character's famous red, sequined gown and long purple gloves.
Larsa Pippen
Larsa Pippen stole the spotlight at a Halloween party when she arrived on the red carpet in a Playboy Bunny-inspired look.
Lindsey Pelas
Lindsey Pelas' chest looked ready to make a great escape from her eye-popping white bra top at the annual Maxim Halloween Party.
Yasmin Finney
During a Halloween party in London in 2024, Yasmin Finney made waves in a brown bra and matching bottom piece. She also wore a faux-fur coat to level up her daring costume.