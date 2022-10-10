'Shahs Of Sunset' Star Agrees To Plea Deal Following Domestic Violence & Gun Charges, Documents Claim

Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed has reached a plea deal months after being charged with several crimes including domestic violence and battery back in July.

The real estate mogul, who allegedly harmed fianceé Paulina Ben-Cohen amid the March 27 incident, has agreed to a deal in which his several charges will ultimately be dismissed after he successfully completes classes in gun safety, anger management and parenting, according to recently-obtained court documents filed on September 30.

Beyond this coursework, Shouhed will also be required to complete community service and will be barred from owning or possessing a firearm for at least two years as a part of this program.