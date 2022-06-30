How Is Shailene Woodley Feeling After Her Split From Aaron Rodgers?
A time for healing! Shailene Woodley's month has been all sunshine and roses despite her recent split from ex-fiancé Aaron Rodgers.
The Divergent star, 30, and the NFL player, 38, initially called off their engagement back in February before calling it quits for a second time after a brief reconciliation. Now, Woodley is taking to Instagram singing praises to the beginning of summer as she updates her friends and fans on the new, post-breakup chapter in her life.
"To the month of june : putting macro whack world events aside for a minute, on a micro level, you nurtured this woman’s head + heart," she wrote next to a selfie via Instagram on Wednesday, June 30. "you gave me oxygen in the form of friends, babies, trees, magic, DANCING, animals, salt, sun, deep conversations, six packs from laughing, availability in the form of tears, PLAY, sunrises, hallway tag, goofiness, spontaneity, pita bread (so much pita!), hellos and goodbyes."
"a beautiful wise italian in new york told me this would be the best month ever, and he was not wrong," the post continued. "god i’m grateful!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
As OK! previously reported, Woodley and Rodgers threw in the towel on their engagement after the football pro allegedly struggled to make their relationship a priority in his life.
"While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together," a source spilled at the time. "She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy."
Although the former couple attempted to work things out, having been spotted out and about together from grocery shopping trips to breakfast dates, their reconciliation didn't last long.
"Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron," an insider dished of the exes' on-and-off relationship. "But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she's done with it again."