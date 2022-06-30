How Is Shailene Woodley Feeling After Her Split From Aaron Rodgers?

A time for healing! Shailene Woodley's month has been all sunshine and roses despite her recent split from ex-fiancé Aaron Rodgers.

The Divergent star, 30, and the NFL player, 38, initially called off their engagement back in February before calling it quits for a second time after a brief reconciliation. Now, Woodley is taking to Instagram singing praises to the beginning of summer as she updates her friends and fans on the new, post-breakup chapter in her life.