Though she worked with doctors and "independent healers" to try to understand the situation, she wasn't given any clear answers.

“It was this conflation of issues and diagnoses and different doctors telling me different things,” she said. “I come from a very holistic background and studied herbalism so I was really keen on, ‘Alright I’m gonna work with real MDs and I’m gonna work with independent healers.’ And I was just trying to search for some sense of comfort in my own skin. It was a long journey. And throughout that decade, a lot of other things came from feeling so much discomfort physically."

The Divergent starlet said she became afraid of food. “And then going into the mental f------ that can happen with that — of body dysmorphia and confusion about identity and feeling safe in my own capsule," she admitted.