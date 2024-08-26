'RHOC' Star Vicki Gunvalson Reveals She Nearly 'Died' After Suffering 'Dangerous' Health Scare

Gunvalson, who was accompanied during the chat by her boyfriend, Michael Smith, recalled taking her regular trip to the hair salon earlier this month when she suddenly became mentally disoriented. "There’s a lot of hours missing in my life because I got, like, amnesia," she explained. "There seems to be about an hour or two that I was missing and I don’t know where I was. So I got to the office … I had a client coming in and she said I was talking gibberish and I wrote an email out and the email didn’t make sense."

Luckily, the client she was meeting with was a medical professional and took swift action. "He got up and told [Smith’s daughter] Olivia that I was possibly having a stroke, we didn’t know,” the Coto insurance broker revealed. "I don’t remember anything and [Olivia] took me to the hospital."