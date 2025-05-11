'Shaken' Tom Cruise Is 'Really Feeling' the Loss of 'Top Gun' Costar Val Kilmer: 'He Admired' Him
Tom Cruise and the late Val Kilmer became instant friends while filming Top Gun in 1986, and when they reunited on the set of Top Gun: Maverick in 2018, their bond became even stronger.
With the death of Kilmer, who passed on April 1, due to pneumonia, Cruise has been devastated, trying to find ways to overcome the loss of his close confidant.
According to an insider, the Jack Reacher actor has “been very shaken up.”
The source added, “He admired Val so much, he’s really feeling this loss. He can’t wrap his head around the idea that Val is gone.”
Tom Cruise Saddened for Val Kilmer's Kids
The insider noted that Cruise is especially saddened for Kilmer’s kids, Mercedes, 33, and Jack, 29.
“The loss has put a mirror in Tom’s face as far as his own mortality, but more than anything, he’s sad for Val’s kids. He knows this has hit them very hard,” the source shared. “Tom is all about taking action and has decided that the best way to honor Val is to set up some sort of scholarship in his name to help younger artists and make sure Val is never forgotten.”
“Tom doesn’t want to overstep, so he’s put the offer out to Val’s family so that they can have their say in it all,” the source explained. “He also doesn’t want to do this for any sort of glory, so he’s very clear it’s not something he wants to put his name on; he will want to be anonymous.”
Though the Mission: Impossible actor is “heartbroken that he won’t see him again,” the insider noted that one of Cruise’s main priorities is to make sure Kilmer is honored at the 98th Academy Awards.
Tom Cruise to Ensure Val Kilmer Is Honored at 98th Academy Awards
“It’s also crucial to him that Val be honored within the Hollywood community, so he’s planning to reach out to the Academy to make sure that Val will be among those given a tribute at next years’ Oscars,” they stated.
Just two days after Kilmer's death, Cruise shared a statement at CinemaCon on April 3, asking for a moment of silence to commemorate the late actor.
“I’d like to honor a dear friend of mine, Val Kilmer. I can’t tell you how much I admire his work, how grateful and honored I was when he joined Top Gun and came back later for Top Gun: Maverick,” Cruise expressed.
“I think it would be really nice if we could have a moment together because he loved movies, and he gave a lot to all of us. Just kind of think about all the wonderful times that we had with him,” Cruise concluded.
