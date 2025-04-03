Tom Cruise Honors Late Costar Val Kilmer With Moment of Silence and Sweet Message at CinemaCon 2 Days After He Died at Age 65

Kilmer's daughter confirmed to the New York Times that her famous father — who beat throat cancer after a 2014 diagnosis — passed on Tuesday, April 1.

As OK! reported, an interview in which Cruise raved over his Top Gun reunion with Kilmer resurfaced after his death.

"For him to come back and play that character ... he's such a powerful actor that he instantly became that character again. You're looking at Iceman," the dad-of-three gushed. "I just want to say that was pretty emotional. I've known Val for decades."