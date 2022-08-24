Shakira Fuming Over Gerard Pique’s New Rebound So Soon After Split

ARE SHAKIRA AND LONGTIME BOYFRIEND GERARD PIQUÉ OVER? — ALL THE CLUES

While attempting to keep the details of their shocking split out of tabloids, the singer has been spending time with her kids in Miami away from Pique's home country.

The source shared, “Shakira feels like she has done everything in her power to maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship with Gerard including not collecting on child support or anything. Even though Gerard is still living in Barcelona she has even agreed to cover the costs for him to visit his children in Miami on a regular basis. So, for him to put something like this out there feels so unnecessary."

"Of course, nobody wants to see their ex make out with somebody else but she moved on long before they called things off," the source continued. "Her kids are her first priority and even though they had a pact to not go public for a year after their break-up, she can’t control what he does and she knows it was bound to happen at some point.”