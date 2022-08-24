Shakira Fuming Over Gerard Pique’s New Rebound So Soon After Split
Shakira isn't handling the recent news of ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique's love life particularly well. The Colombian pop icon, 45, was reportedly angered by recent pictures of Pique, 35, and his new twenty-something rumored girlfriend.
Images of Pique and public relations student Clara Chia Marti, 23, making out at a Catalonian music festival quickly began to circle the internet and Spanish tabloids. “Shakira can’t believe Gerard would do something like this so soon after their break-up,” a source admitted.
OK! previously reported Pique and Shakira ended their 11-year romance back in June. After breakup rumors ran rampant, the former couple, who shares two sons, Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9, released a public statement at the time.
"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the co-parents confirmed in a joint statement on Saturday, June 4. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."
While attempting to keep the details of their shocking split out of tabloids, the singer has been spending time with her kids in Miami away from Pique's home country.
The source shared, “Shakira feels like she has done everything in her power to maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship with Gerard including not collecting on child support or anything. Even though Gerard is still living in Barcelona she has even agreed to cover the costs for him to visit his children in Miami on a regular basis. So, for him to put something like this out there feels so unnecessary."
"Of course, nobody wants to see their ex make out with somebody else but she moved on long before they called things off," the source continued. "Her kids are her first priority and even though they had a pact to not go public for a year after their break-up, she can’t control what he does and she knows it was bound to happen at some point.”