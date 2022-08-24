OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Shakira
OK LogoNEWS

Shakira Fuming Over Gerard Pique’s New Rebound So Soon After Split

thumbnailshakira fuming over gerard piques new rebound so soon after split pp
Source: Mega Agency
By:

Aug. 24 2022, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Shakira isn't handling the recent news of ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique's love life particularly well. The Colombian pop icon, 45, was reportedly angered by recent pictures of Pique, 35, and his new twenty-something rumored girlfriend.

Article continues below advertisement

Images of Pique and public relations student Clara Chia Marti, 23, making out at a Catalonian music festival quickly began to circle the internet and Spanish tabloids. “Shakira can’t believe Gerard would do something like this so soon after their break-up,” a source admitted.

shakira angry gerard pique girlfriend
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

SHAKIRA AND GERARD PIQUE ENJOY SOME FAMILY TIME AMID REPORTS THEY SPLIT

OK! previously reported Pique and Shakira ended their 11-year romance back in June. After breakup rumors ran rampant, the former couple, who shares two sons, Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9, released a public statement at the time.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the co-parents confirmed in a joint statement on Saturday, June 4. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

shakira angry gerard pique girlfriend
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

ARE SHAKIRA AND LONGTIME BOYFRIEND GERARD PIQUÉ OVER? — ALL THE CLUES

While attempting to keep the details of their shocking split out of tabloids, the singer has been spending time with her kids in Miami away from Pique's home country.

The source shared, “Shakira feels like she has done everything in her power to maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship with Gerard including not collecting on child support or anything. Even though Gerard is still living in Barcelona she has even agreed to cover the costs for him to visit his children in Miami on a regular basis. So, for him to put something like this out there feels so unnecessary."

"Of course, nobody wants to see their ex make out with somebody else but she moved on long before they called things off," the source continued. "Her kids are her first priority and even though they had a pact to not go public for a year after their break-up, she can’t control what he does and she knows it was bound to happen at some point.”

shakira angry gerard pique girlfriend
Source: mega

Hollywood Life reported on Shakira's reported reaction to her ex's romance.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.