Shakira Shares Shocking Photo Of Her Father's Bruised Face After He Suffered A 'Bad Fall' In Spain Following Gerard Piqué Split
When it rains, it pours. Shortly before news broke that Shakira and her longtime partner, Gerard Piqué, officially called it quits, the singer's father, William Mebarak Chadid, suffered a terrible fall, injuring his face.
Shakira took to social media to share an update with worried fans after rumors swirled she may have been the one in an accident.
"Guys, I’m getting a lot of messages of concern that I was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently," she wrote in a tweet shared on Saturday, June 4. "I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th), when my dad unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now."
She concluded the message, "Please do send all your best wishes his way and thank you all as always for all of your love & support."
This comes in a turbulent time for the "Hips Don't Lie" songstress. As OK! previously reported, after weeks of speculation from fans, Shakira and Gerard — who share kids Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 — confirmed their split after over 10 years of dating.
"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the exes said in a joint statement they shared on Saturday, June 4. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."
Shakira first met the Spanish soccer player on the set of her hit music video "Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)" which served as the official song for the FIFA World Cup in 2010. The former couple later went public with their relationship in 2011 and welcomed their first child, Milan, in 2013, followed by Sasha in 2015.