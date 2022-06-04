Shakira Shares Shocking Photo Of Her Father's Bruised Face After He Suffered A 'Bad Fall' In Spain Following Gerard Piqué Split

"Guys, I’m getting a lot of messages of concern that I was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently," she wrote in a tweet shared on Saturday, June 4. "I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th), when my dad unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now."

She concluded the message, "Please do send all your best wishes his way and thank you all as always for all of your love & support."

MARTIAL ARTS, MEDICINE BALLS & DANCE-BASED CARDIO: SHAKIRA, JENNA DEWAN, ZOË SALDANA, MORE STARS' FITNESS HACKS TO GET IN KILLER SHAPE