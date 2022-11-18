Shakira's Ex Gerard Piqué Packs On The PDA With New Girlfriend After He Reaches Custody Agreement With Singer
Moving on! Gerard Piqué packed on the PDA with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia, in Spain — just five months after he and Shakira announced they were going their separate ways after 11 years together.
In new photos, the soccer player, 35, was spotted getting cozy with Chia, 23, during their romantic dinner date.
The athlete looked casual in a white T-shirt and dark pants, while his lady sported a dark top and pants.
As OK! previously reported, the "Waka Waka" songstress and Piqué, who share two sons: Milan and Sasha, recently finalized their custody agreement.
"We have signed a custody agreement,” the former flames revealed earlier this month. "Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment."
Back in June, the two confirmed they were no longer together.
"We regret to confirm that we are separating," they said at the time. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."
A few months later, the blonde beauty got candid about what she's been going through the past few months.
"Oh, this is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview," she told Elle in September. "I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yeah, it’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult."
"And so, one of the two had to make that effort and that sacrifice. And I did it. I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love," she continued. "Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it. That’s all I can say."