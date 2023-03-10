Shakira Spotted With Her Children In NYC After Ripping Apart Ex Gerard Piqué For Cheating On Her — See Photos
Shakira was spotted in NYC with her two kids Milan, 10, and Sasha, 7, whom she shares with ex Gerard Piqué.
On Thursday, March 9, the Columbian singer was all smiles with her arm around Milan while she held Sasha’s hand. She wore a black T-shirt under a red and black floral jacket, a matching Dolce & Gabbana hat and black ripped jeans. Milan stepped out in a light blue hoodie and sweats, while his younger brother wore a blue tie-dye sweatshirt and jeans.
As OK! previously reported, Shakira and the boys’ father have not been on good terms since their split in June 2022. The famous singer even wrote a song about the pair’s fallout after 11 years of dating.
"You left me the in-laws as my neighbors / Media outlets at my door and in debt / You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger / Women don't cry anymore, they cash in,” the star said about her former flame.
"I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you / You are so strange that I can't even distinguish you / I'm worth two of 22 [year old's] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio,” the lyrics continue.
"She has the name of a good person / It's clearly not what it sounds like / She has the name of a good person / She's clearly the same as you / For guys like you / I'm too good for you and that's why you're with someone just like you," Shakira wrote.
- Shakira Savagely Attacks Ex Gerard Piqué's New Girlfriend After Cheating Scandal: 'There Is A Place In Hell Reserved For Women Who Don't Support Other Women'
- Shakira Claims Cheating Ex Gerard Piqué Wants To 'Get Back Together' — But She's 'Not An Idiot': New Song Lyrics
- Snubbed! Diehard Shakira Fan Refuses To Let Singer's Unfaithful Ex Gerard Piqué & His New Girlfriend Dine At Barcelona Restaurant
The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer also shared how she found out her ex cheated on her — the catalyst for their breakup.
She said that she knew he was cheating when she found jam missing from her fridge, something she knew the soccer star would never have eaten.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! reported on February 28, Shakira also recently took a dig at her ex’s current girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.
“There is a place in hell reserved for women who don’t support other women,” she said in an interview about Marti.
“When a woman has to face life’s battles, she comes out stronger," she added.