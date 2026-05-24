Aging Backwards! Shakira's Stunning Transformation in Before and After Photos
May 24 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
2000
Shakira steals the spotlight "Whenever, Wherever" she appears.
The Colombian superstar stunned in a sleek black crop top and a matching leather skirt while holding an award at a 2000 ceremony.
2001
The "Waka Waka" hitmaker captivated fans with her jaw-dropping beauty during a visit to Montreal, Canada, in 2001.
2003
During the UNICEF Goodwill Gala: 50 Years of Celebrity Advocacy, Shakira owned the red carpet in a sleek black blazer and a satin corset top. She completed the look with black trousers and pointed-toe heels.
2006
Serving sophisticated diva energy, Shakira was all smiles as she presented her world tour in Madrid in 2006.
2007
Shakira proved "Hips Don't Lie" when she wore a leopard-print dress at the AFI Film Festival. Her bold look also featured open-toed high heels that completed the ensemble.
2008
The mom-of-two exuded elegance at a 2008 event, slipping into a black gown with a deep plunging V-neckline that exposed her décolletage.
2009
The Queen of Latin Music followed the trend, donning an oversized red plaid dress and black leggings for the photocall for her album Loba, in Madrid, Spain.
2010
During the Rock in Rio Festival in 2010, Shakira offered a fierce stage presence while sporting a shimmering cropped top with a matching hip scarf and fitted pants.
2011
Shakira flaunted her natural beauty during a joint press conference in 2011.
2012
Shakira had a dramatic red carpet appearance at the NRJ Music Awards when she arrived in a dazzling minidress and metallic sandals.
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2013
For The Voice Season 4 Top 12 Event, the "La Tortura" songstress ditched her glittery stage outfits and embraced edgy street-style fashion that consisted of a leather jacket, ripped jeans and a metallic top.
2014
Shakira let her figure-hugging teal silk dress trace her jaw-dropping silhouette at the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards.
2016
The Grammy-winning singer attended the premiere of Zootopia in a cute pink skater dress and high heels.
2018
With luminous curls and simple makeup, Shakira effortlessly radiated superstar energy during a performance in Paris, France, in 2018.
2020
Shakira delivered a fiery red performance during the Pepsi Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show.
2022
Shakira commanded attention in a bold strapless black gown paired with sheer black gloves that highlighted her daring style at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival.
2023
The "Try Everything" singer showcased her enviable figure in a gold gown at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
2024
The global sensation serenaded her fans with her song "Punteria" in Times Square in March 2024.
2025
Shakira kept things polished and classy in a figure-hugging lavender dress at the world premiere of Zootopia 2. The gown's high slit exposed her toned legs and platform heels, elevating her style.
2026
Shakira left fans in awe of her youthful glow in a TikTok clip that showed her dancing to her collaboration with Zara Larsson, "Eurosummer (Girls Trip)."