Aging Backwards! Shakira's Stunning Transformation in Before and After Photos

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2000

Source: MEGA Shakira left fans speechless with a radiant glow that seemed to defy time.

Shakira steals the spotlight "Whenever, Wherever" she appears. The Colombian superstar stunned in a sleek black crop top and a matching leather skirt while holding an award at a 2000 ceremony.

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2001

Source: MEGA The Colombian singer-songwriter turned 49 in February.

The "Waka Waka" hitmaker captivated fans with her jaw-dropping beauty during a visit to Montreal, Canada, in 2001.

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2003

Source: MEGA She is a mom-of-two.

During the UNICEF Goodwill Gala: 50 Years of Celebrity Advocacy, Shakira owned the red carpet in a sleek black blazer and a satin corset top. She completed the look with black trousers and pointed-toe heels.

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2006

Source: MEGA Shakira previously dated Gerard Piqué.

Serving sophisticated diva energy, Shakira was all smiles as she presented her world tour in Madrid in 2006.

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2007

Source: MEGA Shakira and Gerard Piqué were together for 11 years.

Shakira proved "Hips Don't Lie" when she wore a leopard-print dress at the AFI Film Festival. Her bold look also featured open-toed high heels that completed the ensemble.

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2008

Source: MEGA They first met in 2010.

The mom-of-two exuded elegance at a 2008 event, slipping into a black gown with a deep plunging V-neckline that exposed her décolletage.

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2009

Source: MEGA The ex-couple announced their split in June 2022.

The Queen of Latin Music followed the trend, donning an oversized red plaid dress and black leggings for the photocall for her album Loba, in Madrid, Spain.

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2010

Source: MEGA Her relationship with her ex-boyfriend reportedly kept her from making music.

During the Rock in Rio Festival in 2010, Shakira offered a fierce stage presence while sporting a shimmering cropped top with a matching hip scarf and fitted pants.

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2011

Source: MEGA She said the relationship was 'dragging' her down.

Shakira flaunted her natural beauty during a joint press conference in 2011.

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2012

Source: MEGA Shakira is the only child of her parents.

Shakira had a dramatic red carpet appearance at the NRJ Music Awards when she arrived in a dazzling minidress and metallic sandals.

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2013

Source: MEGA Shakira signed with Sony Music Colombia when she was 14.

For The Voice Season 4 Top 12 Event, the "La Tortura" songstress ditched her glittery stage outfits and embraced edgy street-style fashion that consisted of a leather jacket, ripped jeans and a metallic top.

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2014

Source: MEGA She released her debut album in 1991.

Shakira let her figure-hugging teal silk dress trace her jaw-dropping silhouette at the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

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2016

Source: MEGA She is known as the Queen of Latin Music.

The Grammy-winning singer attended the premiere of Zootopia in a cute pink skater dress and high heels.

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2018

Source: MEGA She is currently the artist with the most songs in FIFA World Cups.

With luminous curls and simple makeup, Shakira effortlessly radiated superstar energy during a performance in Paris, France, in 2018.

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2020

Source: MEGA Shakira unveiled 'Dai Dai' as the official song for the 2026 World Cup.

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2022

Source: MEGA She has won several accolades.

Shakira commanded attention in a bold strapless black gown paired with sheer black gloves that highlighted her daring style at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

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2023

Source: MEGA She founded the Pies Descalzos Foundation.

The "Try Everything" singer showcased her enviable figure in a gold gown at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

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2024

Source: MEGA Shakira has also been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2003.

The global sensation serenaded her fans with her song "Punteria" in Times Square in March 2024.

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2025

Source: MEGA Shakira voiced Gazelle's character in 'Zootopia.'

Shakira kept things polished and classy in a figure-hugging lavender dress at the world premiere of Zootopia 2. The gown's high slit exposed her toned legs and platform heels, elevating her style.

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2026

Source: @shakira/TikTok She performed one of the songs on the 'Zootopia' soundtrack.