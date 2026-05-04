Shakira, 49, Stuns Fans as She Ages Backwards in New Clip: 'Share Your Secret'

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Shakira could be aging in reverse! The global superstar had social media buzzing after dropping a radiant TikTok clip that left many convinced she’s somehow “aging backwards.”

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In the sun-soaked video, Shakira danced along a stunning waterfront, as her effortless moves and glowing complexion instantly grabbed attention. She then rocked a beachy bra and a mini skirt, flaunting her abs and toned figure. Set to “Eurosummer (Girls Trip),” her collab with Zara Larsson, Shakira also let her natural waves, sun-kissed skin and playful energy take the center stage.

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Source: @shakira/TikTok Shakira stunned fans with a glowing new video that sparked jokes about her 'aging backwards.'

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Of course, fans rushed to the comments section. “Share your secret, girl. us that are aging are suffering here 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️” one fan wrote. Another joked, “I was 10 when Shakira was 20. Now I am 80, and she is 25.” “Shakira used to be older than me. Now I’m older than Shakira,” a third added. “Ma’am….how have you not AGED AT ALL since I was ELEVEN 😭😭😭😭,” a fourth chimed in. “Guys, we’re only aging because we’re poor,” a fifth quipped.

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@shakira Happy release day @Zara Larsson ! Can’t wait for our video to come out! In the meantime, starting my euro summer from Rio!! 🩷🌺 ♬ Eurosummer (Girls Trip) - Zara Larsson & Shakira Source: @shakira/TikTok

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The viral TikTok moment comes just days after Shakira made history with a massive performance in Brazil. Roughly 2 million people packed Copacabana Beach on Saturday, May 2, for a free concert — officially marking the biggest show of her career, according to city officials.

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Source: @shakira/TikTok The singer’s carefree dance clip quickly went viral, with fans begging her to reveal her secret.

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"Brazil, I love you. It's magical to see millions of souls together, ready to sing, feel, dance and remind the world of what really matters," the 49-year-old star said.

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During the show, she performed fan favorites including "Hips Don't Lie," "Antologia" and her iconic 2010 World Cup anthem, "Waka Waka.”

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Source: MEGA The 'Waka Waka' hitmaker recently performed for nearly 2 million people at Copacabana Beach, marking the biggest show of her career.

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However, the celebration was overshadowed by a tragic incident that happened just days earlier. Ahead of the event, a member of Shakira’s concert crew was killed in a devastating accident while setting up the stage on Sunday, April 26, for her show at Todo Mundo No Rio in Rio de Janeiro. According to the Rio de Janeiro Military Fire Brigade, "A worker suffered crushing injuries to his lower limbs in a lifting system."

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"Before the arrival of emergency teams, the victim had already been removed from the equipment by other employees present," they said in a statement. "Military personnel from the ambulance service of the 3rd Maritime Group (GMAR-Copacabana) immediately began pre-hospital care on the victim, who was then transported to the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital. Despite the efforts of the rescue teams, death was confirmed," the message continued.

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Source: MEGA Despite the milestone, the event followed a tragic accident involving a crew member.